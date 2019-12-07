The success of the football team could carry over to the Eau Claire Regis basketball team in a couple ways – good and not so good.
“We missed the first week of practice so it may take us awhile to to come together,” second-year coach Bryant Brenner said. “But we’re hoping to be there after the holidays.”
On the other hand, he said of his players, “They do know how to be successful.”
Several players were members of the football team that reached the state finals in Madison late last month.
For sure there is potential to better last year’s 13-10 record, which included a late season slump that saw the Ramblers lose seven of their last nine.
“We’ve got to finish stronger that we did last year,” Brenner said. “We’ve got a large group of seniors so that should help in that regard.”
Returning are four seniors and a junior who saw some starting time last year and a group Brenner is building around.
The junior is 6-2 JP Wolterstorff, the second-leading scorer with 286 points at a 12.4 clip including 30 3-pointers. He also pulled 81 rebounds.
The seniors are 5-10 Branton Paulsrud, an outside gunner who drilled 62 3-pointers and totaled 261 points at 12.1; 6-6 Abe Rocksvold, who led the team with an average of 6.4 rebounds and scored 189 points at a 10.5 average; 5-11 JT Koestler, who scored 116 points and 6-2 Hayden Reinders, the third-leading rebounder who added 87 points.
Others in the fight for minutes are 6-1 Luke Rooney, 5-9 Joe Edge, 6-4 Dane Becker, 6-0 Abe Ruffini, 5-11 Aaron Haselwander, 6-0 David Haselwander and 6-3 Matt Kent, a group that saw the floor little if at all.
Two promising freshmen who will likely bounce between the varsity and JV are 6-3 Jeff Ritger and 6-3 Kendron Krogman.
“This team maybe does not include any outstanding players but is very balanced,” Brenner put it. “With the offense behind, we may have to lean on defense to carry us early.”
He has been working with Reinders, Rocksvold and Rooney along with Becker and Ritger in the post, Koestler, Aaron Haselwander and Ruffini at the point and Wolterstorff, Paulsrud, David Haselwander, Kent Edge and Krogman on the perimeter.
“We want to play strong defense and get up and down the court when we can,” Brenner said.
The major loss from last year is Cade Osborn, who led the team in most departments.
Regis opened last year by winning 11 of its first 14 games but sputtered at the end, ousted in the first game of tournament play by Whitehall.
Notes
Coach: Bryant Brenner, second year (13-10).
Last season: 13-10. 7-7 in Cloverbelt.
Key Players: Branton Paulsrud, sr., 5-10; JT Koestler, sr., 5-11; Abe Rocksvold, sr., 6-6; Hayden Reinders, sr., 6-2; JP Wolterstorff, jr., 6-2.
Others: Luke Rooney, sr., 6-1; Joe Edge, sr., 5-9; Dane Becker, sr., 6-4; Abe Ruffini, sr., 6-0; Aaron Haselwander, jr., 5-11; David Haselwander, jr., 6-0; Matt Kent, jr., 6-3; Jeff Ritger, fr., 6-3; Kendon Krogman, fr., 6-3.
Remaining Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 12 Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 at La Crosse Aquinas, 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at Altoona, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 13 Durand, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at CF McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at Osseo-Fairchild. Tuesday, Feb. 4 Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 Somerset, 2:30 p.m; Thursday, Feb. 13 Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 18 CF McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Thuesday, Feb. 27 Cloverbelt playoffs, 7:15 p.m.