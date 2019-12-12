Oh, how the tides have turned.
A year ago, it was Logan Mulhern’s Osseo-Fairchild Thunder that jumped out to an 18-0 lead against Regis en route to a 75-57 victory on the Ramblers’ home court. Almost exactly 365 days later, things were very different at Regis.
This time it was the Ramblers whose veteran group opened the game on an 18-0 run and cruised to a 96-52 victory on Thursday night.
“Last year we had a lot of underclassmen playing and they had a senior-dominated team,” Regis head coach Bryant Brenner said. “This year, we’ve got a more experienced bunch and I’m glad that things worked out well for us tonight.”
The 18-0 lead wasn’t lost on Brenner, who was just two games into his first year coaching basketball at Regis when the Thunder dealt him his first career loss.
“I looked up at the score and it was reversed,” Brenner said, “kind of ironic.”
The Ramblers played lock-down defense early and ran up and down the court with ease.
They jumped out to a 7-0 lead, forcing the Thunder to burn an early timeout. Out of the brief break, Regis continued its dominance before Osseo-Fairchild got on the board with a Riley McIlquham 3-pointer just over five minutes into the game.
“We were the aggressor last year,” Thunder coach Tim Popple said. “We took it to Regis and handed it to them on a plate last year. This time it was their turn. They have the players with the strength and the speed, and you need to find a way to slow them down and these kids haven’t found a way to do that. They’ve been the understudies to the (2018-19) team that did that.”
When the Ramblers weren’t scoring on fast break opportunities, they were finding the open man in the half court and nailing 3-pointers.
“I was excited to see us shoot the ball well,” Brenner said. “This was the first time we’ve shot the ball this well.”
The Ramblers hit 13 3-pointers in the game, including four 3s from JT Koestler. He scored 14 on the nigh and was only outdone by senior Gabe Ruffini, who led Regis with a game-high 16 points.
For the Thunder, 6-foot-2 Ryan Myhers and 6-foot-4 Garrett Koxlein looked strong in the post, scoring 11 and 10 points on the night, respectively. Osseo-Fairchild is coming off a trip to Madison for state, but needs to replace Mulhern, last year’s All-Northwest Player of the Year.
Despite the lopsided score, Popple said he’s still optimistic about his group.
“We have a long ways to go but I’m very confident in the team we’ve got,” Popple said. “We’ll be competitive by the end of the season and sometimes years are like that. Sometimes you start out with all the power and other times it takes all year to get them to believe in themselves.”
The Thunder have a few days off before returning to action on Friday when Cadott heads to Osseo-Fairchild for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
For the Ramblers, it’s right back to action on Saturday when Regis heads to Viterbo to take on Aquinas at 6 p.m.
Regis 96, Osseo-Fairchild 52
Osseo-Fairchild (1-2): Kaden Hasz 3, Parker Gehrmann 5 Brice Shimon 9,Ryan Myhers 11, Garret Koxlien 10, Coltan Dahl 1, Garret Loesel 4, Riley Mcilquham 9.
Regis (3-0): Luke Rooney 5, David Haselwander 3, Joe Edge 2, Branton Paulsrud 14, JT Koestler 14, Abe Rocksvold 8, Matthew Kent 2, Hayden Reinders 3, Gabe Ruffini 16, Jeffrey Ritger 2, Dane Becker 13.
3-pointers: Osseo-Fairchild 5 (Hasz, Gehrmann, Myhers, Loesel, Mcilquham), Regis 13 (Rooney, Paulstrud 2, Koestler 4, Wolterstorff 2, Reinders, Ruffini 2, Becker).
Halftime: Regis 55-24.