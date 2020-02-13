Eau Claire Regis got a stiffer test from Stanley-Boyd than expected.
After winning at Stanley by 25 earlier in the season, the Ramblers had to come from behind in the second half and survive a late charge by the Orioles for a 60-59 Western Cloverbelt Conference win Thursday night at the Greenhouse.
A basket by Kendon Krogman with 22 seconds left and a free throw by JT Koestler with five seconds to play proved to be the winning margin as Carsen Hause hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer for the Orioles.
“In this conference, it doesn’t matter if you win by one or 20, it’s a win,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “Give our kids credit for hanging in there. They made a nice run in the second half to get the lead. We’re grateful to come out with a win.”
The Ramblers (13-5, 8-4) went on a 24-9 run to open the second half and erased a 28-22 halftime deficit to build a 46-37 lead midway through the last 18 minutes.
“Regis turned up the pressure and we made too many turnovers,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of the Rambler spurt. “But the kids made a nice comeback.”
Koestler and Branton Paulsrud hit 3-pointers while Koestler scored seven points and Abe Rocksvold added six inside to key the Rambler rally.
But the Orioles (3-15, 2-10) just wouldn’t go away, rallying behind the 3-point shooting of Hause with help from Brady Ingersoll and Brady Potaczek.
The second of two Hause 3-pointers tied the game at 55 with 1:25 to go but a lay-in by Paulsrud with 48 seconds left regained the lead for Regis in the final minute and the Ramblers went on to the win.
“Give Stanley-Boyd credit, they are really improved,” Brenner said. “They are very young and are going to be one of the top teams in the conference next year.”
Sophomore Hause hit on five of seven 3-point tries and scored 16 points while freshman Ingersoll led the way with 17 on a team that did not list a senior.
Lucas Smith, another sophomore, scored 10, all in the first half to spark the Orioles to their six-point margin at the intermission.
Paulsrud and Rocksvold each scored 15 for the Ramblers and Koestler came off the bench to spark the team and add 10 points. But they got scoring from nine different players in a balanced attack.
And for sure Regis missed 6-2 junior JP Wolterstorff, one of the team’s top scorers who suffered an elbow injury in Saturday’s win over Somerset and did not play. Brenner said he hoped to have Wolterstorff back for the playoffs.
In taking a 15th loss, the Orioles played like a much better team than the record indicated.
“We want to get on the upside of things heading into the tournament,” Hause said.
The Ramblers go after a 14th win Saturday when they host Whitehall in a 6:30 p.m. game.
REGIS 60, STANLEY-BOYD 59
Stanley-Boyd – FG-A FT-A TP – Cooper Nichols 2-3 0-0 4, Brady Potaczek 4-7 1-1 9, Lucas Smith 5-12 0-0 10, Jake Schneider 0-3 0-0 0, Carsen Hause 5-7 1-1 16, Brady Ingersoll 6-9 3-3 17, Spencer Booth 0-2 3-5 3, Mike Karlen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 8-11 59.
Regis – Branton Paulsrud 5-13 2-2 15, Abe Rocksvold 6-14 2-5 15, Gabe Ruffini 4-5 0-0 8, Luke Rooney 2-5 1-2 5, Kendon Krogman 1-2 0-0 2, Hayden Reinders 0-1 1-2 1, JT Koestler 4-9 1-3 10, David Haselwander 1-3 0-0 2, Dane Becker 1-3 0-0 2, Joe Edge 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Kent 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 7-14 60.
Halftime: Stanley-Boyd 28-22. 3-point goals: Stanley-Boyd 7-15 (Hause 5-7, Ingersoll 2-3, Smith 0-5), Regis 5-15 (Paulsrud 3-6, Rocksvold 1-1, Koestler 1-3, Reinders 0-1, Haselwander 0-2, Rooney 0-2). Rebounds: Stanley-Boyd 30 (Hause 5), Regis 30 (Rocksvold 10). Assists: Regis 15 (Ruffini 4, Pauslrud 3). Fouls: Stanley-Boyd 15, Regis 13. Officials: Wayne Czyscon, Jeff Tahtinen, Dave Derrouseau.