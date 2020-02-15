Two winning teams went toe-to-toe toward the middle of the second half.
Then Eau Claire Regis turned up the heat.
Trailing by two, the Ramblers went on an 18-2 run and went on to defeat Whitehall 64-47 in what could be a tournament preview game Saturday night at the Greenhouse.
“We beat a good team and we could see them again in the sub-sectional,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said.
In taking a 14th win in 19 games, Regis had to survive a deadly first-half shooting display by James Breska and then use some strong defense and the game-breaking burst to outscore the Norsemen 36-17 in the second half.
“I thought our press started to wear them down,” Brenner said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, trying to limit their open looks.”
After Breska hit four 3-point baskets and scored 22 points by halftime, he was limited to two shot attempts and just three points, coming on his fifth 3-pointer at the start of the second half shadowed a good share of the time by Gabe Ruffini.
Whitehall was charged with 10 of its 17 turnovers in the second half.
“Rebounds and turnovers killed us in the second half,” Whitehall coach Tyler Peterson said. “Regis adjusted well.”
Trailing 39-37 after a Whitehall basket by Jonathan Thom with just over 11 minutes to play, the Regis run was ignited by Abe Rocksvold, who hit three straight baskets, the third on a crowd-pleasing slam dunk, and when Hayden Reinders capped the explosion with a 4-point play with just under five minutes to go, the Ramblers had built a 55-41 lead.
It brought a seven-game win streak to an end for the Norse (12-6), a quality team out of the Dairyland Conference.
“I don’t feel any different,” Peterson said. “We get to play again and we’ll be fine.”
Breska hit five of nine from 3-point land and finished with 25 points. His main support came from 6-foot-8 Brandon Dick, who scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Devon McCune added eight points.
The Ramblers countered with one of their best-balanced scoring attacks as Rocksvold talllied 15, Ruffini 14 and Branton Paulsrud 14, all coming in the first half with the aid of four 3-pointers. Reinders added 11 and freshman Kendron Krogman scored seven points on free throws.
“Branton did a nice job keeping us in it in the first half,” Brenner said. “And Joe Edge had a key 3-pointer off the bench in the second half.”
The Ramblers played again without JP Wolterstorff, one of their key players who is injured.
“I like where we’re at as a team,” Brenner said. “The best is yet to come.”
The Ramblers host Chippewa Falls McDonell on Tuesday.
REGIS 64, WHITEHALL 47
Whitehall – FG FT TP – Devon McCune 4-10 0-2 8, Jonathan Thom 2-8 1-2 5, James Breska 7-11 6-6 25, Brandon Dick 3-6 3-4 9, Isaac Skoyen 0-3 0-0 0, Luke Beighley 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Pank 0-0 0-0 0, Aidan Sonsalla 0-1 0-0 0, Kevin Carroll 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 10-14 47.
Regis – Branton Paulsrud 5-12 0-0 14, Abe Rocksvold 6-12 3-4 15, Gabe Ruffini 6-8 2-4 14, Luke Rooney 0-2 0-0 0, JT Koestler 0-6 0-0 0, Kendron Krogman 0-4 7-9 7, Hayden Reinders 3-4 4-7 11, David Haselwander 0-1 0-0 0, Dane Becker 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Edge 1-1 0-0 3, Jeffrey Ritger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 16-24 64.
Halftime: Whitehall 30-28. 3-point goals: Whitehall 5-18 (Breska 5-9, McCune 0-3, Thom 0-2, Beighley 0-1, Sonsalla 0-1, Carroll 0-2), Regis 6-20 (Paulsrud 4-8, Reinders 1-1, Edge 1-1, Rocksvold 0-1, Ruffini 0-2, Krogman 0-2, Koestler 0-4, Haselwnder 0-1). Rebounds: Whitehall 35 (Dick 11), Regis 35 (Krogman 6). Turnovers: Whitehall 17, Regis 6. Totals fouls: Whitehall 21, Regis 15.