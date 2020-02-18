It took overtime to decide the rematch of old rivals.
That’s when Eau Claire Regis took command, scoring the first eight points.
After a drive-in basket by Gabe Ruffini, Abe Rocksvold ignited the gym with a slam dunk. That was followed by two free throws each by JT Koestler and Ruffini and the Ramblers went on to a 58-52 Cloverbelt Conference win over Chippewa Falls McDonell Tuesday night at the Greenhouse.
“The first two baskets in overtime were huge,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “It gave us a big boost.”
It also gave the streaking Ramblers (15-5, 9-4) an eighth win in their last nine games and avenged a 59-56 loss to the Macks earlier at Chippewa Falls.
“Once it got into overtime, they (Regis) took over,” said McDonell coach and former Regis assistant Adam Schilling. “We missed a good look and had a turnover. Getting down eight points on them is not good.”
Otherwise, the game was pretty evenly fought throughout. Regis spurted to a 28-21 halftime lead but the Macks responded at the start of the second half by pulling within one on two baskets by Eion Kressin and one by Logan Hughes and it was close the rest of the way.
The game was tied at 35, 39, 41, 44 and finally at 47 as Kressin’s 3-point play in the final two minutes forced overtime.
“I thought we played good team defense,” Brenner said. “David Haselwander did a good job on (JD) Bohaty, who lit it up on us in the first game.”
Bohaty was limited to one basket in nine tries and just four points but Kressin, Hughes and Jake Siegenthaler picked up the slack, combining for 38 of the points.
“JD is getting keyed on but he’s been our top guy,” Schilling said. “Kressin’s been a three-year starter and did a good job.”
“I thought we could have shot a little better with our inside-outside game,” Schilling said. “We didn’t shoot that well.”
The Ramblers got big games, as usual, out of Branton Paulsrud and 6-6 Rocksvold on the inside.
Paulsrud scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half when he unloaded three 3-pointers. Rocksvold tallied nine of his 17 points also in the first half.
“Paulsrud hit a big 3-pointer just before halftime,” Brenner said. “I thought he had a good shot selection.”
Freshman Kendron Krogman had key contributions off the bench with two 3’s and eight points.
Brenner did not make a big point of it, but his team won despite four players sitting out with injuries, including key players like JT Wolterstorff, Luke Rooney and Aaron Haselwander.
“It was a testament to our depth that enabled us to beat McDonell,” Brenner said.
For McDonell (15-5, 8-5), it was the fourth loss in five games but Schilling feels his team will respond in the Division 5 tournament.
“The team has been at state four years in a row and that’s what the kids are looking at,” Schilling said. “But we’re going to have to play well and with more consistency.”
REGIS 58, McDONELL 52
McDonell: FG FT Tp – JD Bohaty 1-9 2-4 4, Logan Hughes 4-8 4-4 13, Eion Kressin 4-11 5-6 13, Jake Siegenthaler 5-7 0-1 12, Tanner Opsal 1-5 1-2 3, Isaac Bleskachek 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Witkowski 2-8 0-0 5, Max Hauser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-17 52.
Regis: Branton Paulsrud 8-15 2-2 21, Abe Rocksvold 6-9 5-7 17, Gabe Ruffini 2-5 2-4 6, JT Koestler 1-3 3-4 6, Hayden Reinders 0-1 0-2 0, Kendron Krogman 3-7 0-5 8, David Haselwander 0-3 0-0 0, Joe Edge 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-43 12-25 58.
Halftime: Regis 28-21. 3-point goals: McDonell 4-15 (Siegenthaler 2-4, Hughes 1-3, Witkowski 1-4, Bohaty 0-4, Regis 6-17 (Paulsrud 3-6, Krogman 2-4, Koestler 1-2, Ruffini 0-2, Haselwander 0-3). Rebounds: McDonell 38 (Kressin 10, Opsal 8, Bohaty 7). Regis 37 (Rocksvold 9, Ruffini 8). Totals fouls: McDonell 19, Regis 15. Fouled out: Bohaty, (M). Turnovers: McDonell 15, Regis 7. Officials: Wayne Brevik, Zach Ganschow, Jim Zawacki.