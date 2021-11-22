It is pretty easy to see why Northwestern boys basketball is the favorite in the Heart O’ North this year.
The Tigers return one first team all-conference selection, two from the second team and two more who were honorable mentions. To say the program has returning talent would be an understatement.
Leading the group is Monte Mayberry, who topped the team with 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game last year. He’s one of two returning from the league’s expanded eight-player all-conference first team. Fellow returner CJ Thompson finished behind him in scoring with 11.4 points per game and led the team with a 3.8 average in boards. The second-leading rebounder, John Grohn, is back for his senior year too.
Northwestern doesn’t return all its top pieces, as all-conference honorable mention Harrison Nelson graduated, but it sure feels like it. That’s why the Tigers were the unanimous pick to finish atop the conference standings by coaches polled by the Leader-Telegram.
Who else will be in the top three? Your guess is as good as any. Cameron, St. Croix Falls, Spooner, Ladysmith and Cumberland are all in the mix.
Cameron went undefeated to claim the conference title last year but suffered heavy losses to graduation. That includes three all-conference first team selections — Richie Murphy, Ian Payne and Austin Weis — and the entire starting five. Now it is up to a new group, featuring returners Wyatt Warner and Grant Paetzold. They will be young, but the talent is promising.
“We graduated a lot of talent from a team that went 20-2, but our JV was 16-1 and C-squad was 8-0 so we have a lot of talent coming up in the program,” Comets coach Troy LaVallie said. “We played well this summer and hope to build on that.”
Ladysmith has the only other first teamer back besides Mayberry in junior Brady Ingersoll. A fourth team All-Northwest selection, he averaged 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Lumberjacks as just a sophomore. He’s joined by Eli Rogers (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg) and Mitchell Lehman (8.5 ppg, 4 rpg).
“We’re looking to move into the top tier of the conference,” coach Brian Rogers said. “We’ve been close to getting to that point in the past two years by competing with some of those teams, but we need to be more consistent on the defensive end and rebound better to finish possessions.”
Junior guard Jax Effertz is the top returner for Cumberland. He finished second on the team in scoring last season behind since-graduated Jack Martens, averaging 10.9 points, while leading the Beavers with 8.5 rebounds per game. But he’s the only player from Cumberland’s top seven scorers last season back in the fold. Others need to step up to replace the production lost from Jack and Josh Martens especially.
Spooner went 6-6 in league play last year and has all three of its all-conference honorable mentions returning — Bridger Klein, Caleb Potaczek and Garrett Swan. St. Croix Falls is in the same boat when it comes to returning honorable mentions, bringing back Brady Belisie, Connor Olson and Dayo Oye.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser is coming off a 0-18 season in the Heart O’ North and 0-19 overall but has more experience this go-around. Dylan Razim accounted for 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last year, while Ashton Kummet averaged 7.6 points and two rebounds. Coach Hans Olson is hoping the Bulldogs can finish middle of the pack in the league before making some noise in the playoffs.
Barron loses Carter LaLiberty, a first team all-conference pick last year, making Caiden LaLiberty the top returning scorer. He averaged 9.4 points per game last season. Braden Wirth, who was right behind him with 9.3 points per game, is also back.
Leading the way for Hayward is Henry Schmitt, who averaged 13.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a junior. Rounding out the league is new member Ashland, which is coming off a 6-12 season.