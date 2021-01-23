CHIPPEWA FALLS — Joe Reuter was asserting his influence with the ball in his hands all night.
And when the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team needed it most, the 6-foot-5 senior proved he could be just as effective on the other end of the court.
Reuter blocked Eau Claire North's potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and Chippewa Falls closed things out at the free throw line for a 71-70 win over the Huskies on Saturday.
North trailed 69-67 with 30 seconds left, and got an offensive rebound after it missed a shot for the tie. The ball made its way to Chad Kron at the top of the key, and Reuter ducked around a screen to get enough of a touch on the go-ahead shot to keep it out.
"I knew Chad was probably going to get the shot, he's a good player and the ball was probably going to end up in his hands," Reuter said. "I just kind of had to trace him and get there to contest. A block wasn't the goal, but it happened to go that way."
Jacob Walczak corralled the blocked shot and made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the win. North's Kyle Greenlund made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Huskies within one, but the Huskies were out of time.
It was a win the Cardinals needed, coming off an 81-62 loss to Hudson on Friday.
"Especially coming off last night, we just wanted this one really badly," Reuter said. "It was a great team win."
Reuter scored 27 points, dished eight assists and grabbed nine rebounds for the Cardinals. He and Kron put on a show offensively, particularly in the first half. Kron finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Huskies.
The two traded blows in the first half, with Reuter's 20 points accounting for more than half of his team's and Kron's 18 representing just under half of North's scoring.
"This league is star-studded, for sure," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "And in every game, we can count on Joe to do his thing."
The entire contest was back-and-forth. Chippewa Falls led for nearly the whole second half, but never by more than seven points.
Down 61-54 with six minutes to go, North set out on a 13-6 run to tie things up at 67 on Greenlund's 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining.
Chippewa Falls' Keion Twyman connected on a couple of free throws with 33 seconds left to put the Cardinals up 69-67, and Reuter got the key block shortly after.
"Reuter is such a difference-maker," North coach Todd Marks said, "and whenever they needed something important to happen — whether it was him making a basket, facilitating or getting a big block at the end — he was there to do it."
Chippewa Falls (9-4, 4-3) got contributions from all over. Twyman scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds, and Walczak secured 13 boards and tallied four blocks while also scoring nine points.
The Cardinals' defense came up clutch when it needed to. Reuter's block was the team's ninth of the night.
"There's been a lot of times this year where the other team has gone on a mini-run, and then we make a key stop," Proue said. "So we've given up a little bit of a run, but when we need it, we come through. That's just a testament to the guys' competitiveness and the effort they put into it."
North (7-4, 4-4) was able to hang around all night thanks to its work from behind the arc. The Huskies made 14 3-pointers on 36 attempts, including five from Greenlund and four from Kron.
"We don't want to shoot 36 3's in a game, certainly, and part of that is a testament to (Chippewa Falls') length," Marks said. "They challenged a lot of things around the rim, so we had to take advantage of some inside-out play. When you hit 14 3's you give yourself a chance, but they just made a few more plays down the stretch."
Greenlund scored 15 points for North, and Roscoe Rennock added 10 points and four assists. Henry Wilkinson tallied seven points and eight rebounds.
The Cardinals trail Hudson by a couple of games in the Big Rivers, but have ample time and opportunity to possibly make up ground. Winning on Saturday was a key first step.
"We ran into a Hudson team that was lights-out yesterday. They played great," Proue said. "Playing a back-to-back coming back from Hudson against a really tough Eau Claire North team, we knew they'd come out and play tough, play aggressive, and I really thought our guys did a good job of matching that toughness. We were able to come out with a tight one."
Chippewa Falls 71, Eau Claire North 70
North (7-4, 4-4): Chad Kron 26, Kyle Greenlund 15, Matthew Johnson 6, Eli Persons 3, Roscoe Rennock 10, Jonah Hanson 3, Henry Wilkinson 7.
Chippewa Falls (9-4, 4-3): Joe Reuter 27, Jake Spaeth 3, Keion Twyman 20, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 2, Christian Crumbaker 3, Kansas Smith 7.
3-point goals: North 14 (Greenlund 5, Kron 4, Johnson 2, Persons, Rennock, Hanson), Chippewa Falls 8 (Reuter 3, Twyman 2, Walczak, Crumbaker, Smith).
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 38-37.