River Falls may not win the Big Rivers Conference championship but it is still alive after playing like champions Monday night.
Breaking open a close game with a basket onslaught down the stretch, the Wildcats avenged an earlier defeat with a 68-52 win over Eau Claire North at the Doghouse.
“They got us the first time over there and we’re still involved in the championship,” said Payton Flood, who stood out on both ends of the floor. “We came out and played out best ball.”
The Wildcats (16-5, 8-3) led by just one at 40-39 with 11:08 to play when they stormed away, outscoring North 28-12 down the stretch to walk away with the win.
“The kids knew where they stood and were motivated in practice and that carried over to tonight,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “And we’re still alive.”
The Wildcats host leading Chippewa Falls (9-1) in the final game Thursday but if the Cardinals beat Menomonie tonight, they are the champions.
The loss was a severe blow to North (15-5 overall) as the Huskies fell to 8-3 and would need Chippewa to lose its last two for a chance to share the title.
“River Falls played fantastic,” North coach Todd Marks said. “We shared the ball and played OK but the ball just wouldn’t go down.”
In their worst shooting night of the season, the Huskies made only 20 of 57 field shots (35%) and stumbled badly at the line, dropping just 6 of 20.
North scored a lopsided 78-56 win at River Falls led by Banks but couldn’t repeat the effort.
“Banks destroyed us over there,” said Flood, who concentrated on Banks a good share of the time.
“So we focused on him. It’s a credit to our coaches and I had four guys backing me up.”
Banks, North’s all-time leading scorer, did score 25 points but was limited to 11 baskets in 26 attempts and found defenders blocking his drives on a good share of the occasions. And at the line, he made just 1 of 6.
Chad Kron added 12 points but uncharacteristically made only three of nine free throws and Ashton Kallstrom, another big scorer, could add just six points on two 3-pointers.
For the Wildcats, it was a balanced attack led by Mike Johnson with 19 and he was supported by JT Dougherty with 14, Flood with 12 and 10 from Zac Johnson, the team’s leading scorer on the year.
“Zac is a special player,” Campbell said, “but when everybody’s contributing, we’re at our best.”
The Wildcats made 55% from the floor and canned 14 of their 18 free throws.
River Falls nursed slim leads through the first half but made it 34-27 with a spurt at the end. In the second half, a Banks 3-pointer and a basket by Kron brought the Huskies within one. But a run capped by four points from Mike Johnson made it 50-40 and the Wildcats were on their way. Johnson scored 15 of his points in the second half.
For North, Banks had a double-double when he pulled 12 rebounds and was also credited with five assists.
The Huskies close out the regular-season schedule Thursday night at Memorial.
RIVER FALLS 68, NORTH 52
River Falls: FG-A FT-A TP – Mike Johnson 5-7 8-10 19, Payton Flood 5-7 2-3 12, JT Dougherty 6-10 2-2 14, Zac Johnson 4-13 1-2 10, Liam Dougherty 2-3 0-0 4, Ragan Pinnow 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Tiffany 2-3 1-2 5, Michael Schurman 1-2 0-0 2, Joe Reardon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-47 14-18 68.
North: Dalton Banks 11-26 1-6 25, Chad Kron 4-9 3-9 12, Ashton Kallstrom 2-10 0-0 6, Luke Warren 0-6 0-0 0, George Wilkinson 0-2 1-2 1, Kyle Greenlund 1-1 1-2 4, Henry Wilkinson 2-3 0-0 4, Elyjah Johnson 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-57 6-20 52.
Halftime: River Falls 34-27. 3-point goals: River Falls 2-14 (M. Johnson 1-2 , Zac Johnson 1-4, Pinnow 0-1, Flood 0-2, JT Dougherty 0-4, Schurman 0-1), North 6-28 (Banks 2-7, Kallstrom 2-7, Kron 1-5, Greenlund 1-1, Warren 0-6, H. Wilkinson 0-1, G. Wilkinson 0-1). Rebounds: River Falls 37 (Flood 9, JT. Dougherty 8, Tiffany 7), North 23 (Banks 12, Kron 6). Assists: River Falls 12 (Flood 4), North 7 (Banks 5). Fouls: River Falls 20, North 15. Turnovers: River Falls 13, North 8. Officials: Jeremy Gibson, Tyler Schroyer, John Dickensen.