Several boys basketball players represented northwest Wisconsin on the Wisconsin Basketball Association's all-state teams released Monday.
In Division 1, Chippewa Falls senior Joe Reuter and Hudson senior Luke Healy were both all-state selections out of the Big Rivers Conference.
Reuter was the Big Rivers player of the year this winter, averaging 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Cardinals. Healy scored an average of 25.5 points per game and pulled down five rebounds per contest for the Raiders.
Eau Claire Memorial junior Will Boser and Eau Claire North senior Chad Kron were honorable mentions in Division 1. Boser averaged 20.7 points per game and made 74 3-pointers, while Kron scored at a 20 points per game clip and averaged 7.8 rebounds per game.
The Big Rivers had another representative on the Division 2 all-state team in River Falls' Zac Johnson. The senior helped guide the Wildcats to a conference title and the state tournament, averaging 23.6 points per game.
Johnson's teammate JT Dougherty was an honorable mention pick in Division 2.
Cameron senior Richie Murphy was an all-state selection in Division 4. He helped lift the Comets to the Heart O' North Conference title, averaging 21.8 points, 7.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Fellow Cameron senior Austin Weis was an honorable mention in Division 4, along with Regis senior JP Wolterstorff, Fall Creek senior Luke Olson, Cumberland senior Jack Martens and Ladysmith sophomore Brady Ingersoll.
Wolterstorff scored 19.6 points per game and was one of the top 3-point shooters in the area. Olson helped the Crickets win the Western Cloverbelt Conference by averaging just shy of 14 points per game. Martens and Ingersoll were both among the top five scorers in the Heart O' North.
A pair of Blair-Taylor seniors earned a spot on the Division 5 all-state team in Kyle Steien and Matthew Waldera. Steien led the team in scoring (21.8 ppg), while Waldera was the squad's top rebounder with 9.8 boards per game. Waldera also scored an average of 17.8 points per contest.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran senior Ryan Zimmerman was an honorable mention honoree, scoring just over 20 points per game to help the Lancers win a conference title. He's joined as an honorable mention by Eleva-Strum senior Nick Higley and New Auburn senior Tristen Harder.