After 21 seasons in the role, Thorp varsity boys basketball coach Rich Sonnentag is stepping down.
The longtime leader of the Cardinals guided the program to its first-ever state championship in 2014. He amassed over 250 wins in his career, according to Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Sonnentag was named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year following the 2014 championship season.
“This was kind of like my leg of the relay race,” Sonnentag said. “I ran really hard and enjoyed every minute of it, and I figure now it’s time to pass the baton to somebody else.”
Most recently, Sonnentag led the Cardinals to a Division 5 regional title this season, ending the year with a 19-6 record.
“What’s always stood out to me is how black and white he is,” Thorp senior Isaac Soumis said. “When you did good, he definitely made sure to tell you. And when you did bad, you definitely knew you did bad. But he wouldn’t just tell you it, he’d also help you to overcome that and get better.”
Sonnentag cited being ready to get a break from everything that goes into coaching and looking forward to being able to spend more time with his family as reasons for the decision.
“I don’t have the market cornered on what coaches go through. People who know me know there were a lot of difficult seasons here as far as things that go on with opinions and critics,” he said. “You get to the point where you don’t really want to deal with those tiny things that don’t really have anything to do with what you’re coaching anymore. But I’ve also got a new title of grandfather now, and I’m looking forward to putting time toward that too.”
He said he hadn’t yet made up his mind during the season that it would be his final year.
Sonnentag helped make basketball big in Thorp, leading the program to five regional titles in the last 12 years.
In the 2014 season, Thorp went 19-9 and clinched the Division 5 state title with a 49-42 victory over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran at the Kohl Center. It was the program’s first trip to state since 1982.
“In about 2006, we had boys that started playing basketball all summer long. They really bought into basketball, and we went on a run where we had winning seasons for eight straight years, culminating in 2014 when we won the state title,” Sonnentag said. “And I tell a lot of people, that title doesn’t just go to the players that were on that team. It was those years leading up to that which kind of set the table and raised the bar. ... They helped bring that. It was a whole-program accomplishment.”
Dedication to the sport was a trend the team could pick up from its coach, Soumis said.
“You could call him on a Saturday and he’d talk basketball this, basketball that. He’d watch old film to get the team better this year. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve risen to that high level,” Soumis said. “I think that (dedication) is one of the biggest ways he helped the Thorp basketball program excel.”
Soumis has known Sonnentag most of his life. His mother used to be an assistant on Sonnentag’s coaching staff, and he’s got plenty of fun memories to reflect on as a result.
“One of my favorite memories was during layup lines, he’d tell me or Ethan (Reis) or Jon (Slagoski) to throw down a dunk because he had to videotape it so he could go brag to all the other coaches,” Soumis said with a chuckle.
Sonnentag leaves a legacy of winning and personal connections that will make him a tough act to follow. He said he’ll miss being in the gym running a practice with his team the most.
“I will always miss the practices, being in the gym coaching and teaching the kids things about the game of basketball, the game of life,” Sonnentag said. “I always said to the boys, the games are for you. The games are that moment where you find out what you’ve done in practice. ... I will miss that a lot.”