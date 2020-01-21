THORP — Roger and Deb Vetterkind have spent weeks trying to come to a Thorp basketball game. They don’t have a son on the team, but they’ve heard the rumors about the 6-foot-6 boy who can throw down massive dunks with ease.
“It’s what everyone is talking about,” Roger said.
It’s something Thorp hasn’t seen since 2014 when Dakota Lindgren was the last Cardinal to put on a high-flying show for the fans. Finally, the Vetterkinds’ schedule lined up and they brought their son to see Isaac Soumis on Tuesday night in Thorp.
“He didn’t disappoint,” Roger said.
Soumis threw down a pair of impressive slams, the first an alley-oop from Ethan Reis midway through the second half and then another, a two-handed slam to cap off a 58-51 victory over Regis.
“People come to see that,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said. “Little boys come to see that. … It’s small town stuff and when you’re playing like that it’s exciting, kids look for that.”
The alley-oop electrified the gym and spurred the Cardinals on a 13-0 run that lasted until the 6:06 mark of the second and put Thorp up by eight.
“It’s definitely a mood changer,” Soumis said. “I feel like it gets our team fired up and I like how we build off it.”
The Ramblers, however, did come storming back, pulling to within three when JP Wolterstorff was fouled on a put-back to collect a 3-point play with 42 seconds left.
Ultimately, Thorp hit its free throws down the stretch before Soumis capped off his 19-point performance, one off Reis’ game-high 20, with the final bucket of the night, a two-handed slam with 7 seconds left in the game.
“I come from a time back when dunking wasn’t legal in high school,” Sonnentag said. “So, when they made it legal and guys started dunking, everybody wanted to go to the game and see someone dunk and now it’s really common for him every game.”
It’s made Soumis, a Division II Southwest Minnesota State commit, a pretty big deal around Thorp.
“I’ll pass little kids in the hallway and they’ll ask me when I’m going to dunk it next,” he said with a smile.
Aside from Soumis’ acrobatic dunks, the key to the game was Thorp’s ability to break down Regis’ press and slow down the game’s pace. The Ramblers made full-line substitutes and kept fresh legs on the court all night while Thorp rotated just seven guys and didn’t substitute at all in the second half.
“We just stayed patient, stayed calm on offense,” Soumis said. “We have a thing where we try keeping a 30-second possession to really slow down possession and I feel like when we do that it really helps.”
It was the second straight game in which a slow-paced team was able to top Regis in a close fight. McDonell edged the Ramblers by three last Thursday thanks to its ability to slow things down and beat the press.
“It’s tough when they slow it down to get a lot of action out of our press,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “You just need to treasure each possession because you don’t get as many when they slow it down like that.”
The Ramblers will have a chance to end their three-game skid when they return to action on Thursday in Arcadia at 7:15 p.m.
“It’s important that we hang together and we don’t blame anyone or complain about our circumstances,” Brenner said. “There is a lot of season left and the most important stretch is yet to come.”
For Thorp, it’s been an impressive turnaround after a 0-3 start to the season. The Cardinals are now 8-4 and have rattled off five straight victories. They’ll look to make it six in a row when they take on 8-1 Altoona, who leads the Cloverbelt, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Thorp 58, Regis 51
Regis (7-4, 4-3): Branton Paulsrud 7, JT Koestler 9, Abe Rocksvold 11, JP Wolterstorff 15, Gabe Ruffini 7, Dane Becker 2.
Thorp (8-4, 5-2): Aiden Rosemeyer 2, Jack Syryczuk 4, Ethan Reis 20, Jonathan Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 5, Isaac Soumis 19.
3-point goals: Regis 5 (Paulsrud, Koestler 2, Wolterstorff, Ruffini); Thorp 3 (E. Reis, A. Reis, Soumis)
Halftime: Tied at.