DURAND — When the shot left Tyler Bowman’s hands, no one was particularly confident it would go in. Not even the shooter.
“I kind of hesitated,” Bowman said. “I did a pump fake and the defender just kind of stood. I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get a shot up.’”
Bowman fired anyways, and the decision paid off. The 6-2 junior banked the go-ahead basket high off the backboard with 31 seconds remaining to lift Spring Valley to a 39-37 victory against Durand Tuesday in Durand.
“I can’t say I’m proud of the way it went in, but it went in,” Bowman said.
Spring Valley won’t complain about the victory either, even if it wasn’t always pretty for the team currently atop the Dunn-St. Croix standings. The Cardinals endured a nine-minute scoreless drought in the first half, then another six and a half minute skid in the second and still took the bus home victors.
“I just have to give a lot of credit to our kids for just not giving up,” Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said. “We kind of couldn’t get out of our own way in the first half, both offensively and defensively. I think the kids were tight. But I think in the second half they really responded and just played, got the tempo up a little bit.”
Durand engineered a 13-0 run in the first half as Spring Valley struggled to find success shooting the ball. The Panthers took the lead on a Dawson Kurth basket with 9:37 remaining in the frame and held on to it for the rest of the first and into the middle stages of the second half.
But the last minute of play was a sign of things to come for Bosshart’s Cards. Spring Valley closed the frame on a 4-0 burst, backed by an old-fashioned 3-point play from Bowman and a free throw from Brady Bednarek, to cut the deficit to 22-16 at the break.
The Spring Valley offense came to life at the start of the second half, finding success on well-timed cuts to the basket. Bowman and Connor Ducklow led the way as the Cardinals mounted an 11-2 spurt to take a 27-24 advantage with 10:25 remaining in the game.
That’s when the scoring struggles reappeared, and Durand took advantage. Caden Berger particularly went to work, scoring eight points straight as part of a 13-5 Durand stretch that put the Panthers in great position to win with two and half minutes on the clock.
Spring Valley had to regroup for one final run.
“We maintained our composure when they took the lead on us,” Bosshart said. “We didn’t get panicky.”
Bowman hit a corner 3 with 2:13 remaining to cut the deficit to one. After an unsuccessful trip to the line for Durand he came right back for the basket that proved to be the game-winner. Pretty good for a player dealing with a pair of masks, one to protect from COVID-19 and the other to protect his broken nose.
“It left his hand, it’s right in line, and I’m like, ‘That doesn’t have a chance,’” Durand coach Justin Redetzke said. “And then it banks in.”
Durand had an opportunity to tie on a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining but missed both. A Panther grabbed the board on the second miss, but a putback attempt was unsuccessful. They had one final possession with the ball down two with seven seconds remaining but were unable to get a shot off.
“Free throws have been a struggle for us all year,” Redetzke said. “It’s kind of been one thing that we’ve been working on. But it’s kind of hard now, since we were off for COVID and we haven’t had practice in a while either. ... But I was really proud of our guys and the way they played. They played their hearts out and had the lead there. You get beat by a banked 3 and it hurts a little more.”
The Cardinals moved to 9-2 with the win, keeping them in first in the DSC. Elk Mound sits a game back in the loss column.
“We started off the season 1-2 and I think the energy in the locker room was a little bit down,” Bowman said. “But then we picked it right back up, won like six straight in two weeks. It feels great to be on top of the conference right now.”
Spring Valley 39, Durand 37
Spring Valley (12-3, 9-2): Connor Ducklow 9, Mike Bauer 7, Tyler Bowman 22, Brady Bednarek 1.
Durand (8-4, 4-4): Dawson Kurth 3, Simon Bauer 7, Blaine Bauer 3, Gunnar Hurlburt 6, Caden Berger 10, Ethan Hurlburt 8.
3-point goals: Spring Valley 5 (Bauer 2, Bowman 3), Durand (B. Bauer, E. Hurlburt 2).
Halftime: Durand 22-16.