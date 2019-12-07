Last year was Colfax’s year in the Dunn-St. Croix, at the expense of second-place Spring Valley.
This season, the roles could be reversed.
While the conference is expected to be a bit more open this winter, Spring Valley gets the nod as preseason favorite by most coaches in the Dunn-St. Croix.
The Cardinals finished a game back of Colfax in last season’s standings, with a 20-point loss to the Vikings in late January proving to be crucial. But much of Colfax’s firepower has graduated, while Spring Valley still has plenty in the tank this year.
First team all-conference pick Aaron Borgerding is one of the most well-rounded players in the league, and he’ll be a go-to scorer for the Cardinals. He averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last year. Trevor Stangl neared a double-figure average as well at 9.6 points per game.
“We should be able to compete with all of the teams in our league this year,” longtime Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said. “I don’t think there is a standout team, and a number of teams could win the conference. I would put us in that group.”
Colfax had one of its best seasons in school history last year, finishing 23-2 and reaching the Division 4 sectional semifinals. But two All-Northwest players have graduated: George Scharlau (first-teamer) and Ben Thompson (third-teamer). In all, four of last year’s starters will need to be replaced. The lone holdover is Ed Hydukovich, a solid post player who averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a junior.
The Vikings will also get a boost in the return of guard Noah Albricht, who missed all of last season with an injury.
Durand rode its seniors to a third-place finish in the standings last season, but will need to plug several holes entering this winter. Gunnar Hurlburt (5.2 ppg) is the only returning player to average better than five points per game.
“We will be a young and inexperienced team to start the year,” eighth-year coach Justin Redetzke said. “I am looking forward to seeing our growth throughout the season and where we could end up at the end.”
Mondovi is under new leadership as co-coaches Wyatt Anderson and Ryan Christianson take the reins. They’ve got a strong post player to build around in Owen Schultz (14.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg) as they try to build on last year’s 14-9 record. Nobody else on the team averaged more than four points per game last season though.
Elk Mound will have a new look this year following the graduation of four starters. Ryan Bohl (6.1 ppg) is the Mounders’ top returning scorer from a team which went 7-7 in league play last winter.
Glenwood City, Elmwood/Plum City and Boyceville rounded out the bottom of the standings last year. Both Glenwood City and Elmwood/Plum City will need to replace their top scorers, but Boyceville leader Logan Knudtson is back after averaging 12.3 points per contest a year ago. All three programs will look to grow this season.
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|13-1
|23-2
|Spring Valley
|12-2
|14-7
|Durand
|9-5
|14-10
|Mondovi
|7-7
|14-9
|Elk Mound
|7-7
|10-14
|Glenwood City
|6-8
|8-14
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-12
|6-16
|Boyceville
|0-14
|2-18
Team capsules
Boyceville
Coach: Colby Dotseth, first year.
Last year: 2-18, 0-14.
Roster: SENIORS — Cade Klefstad, 6-4, C; Hunter Nye, 5-7, G; Logan Knudtson, 6-0, G; Branden Sempf, 5-7, G.
JUNIORS — Connor Larson, 5-10, G; Connor Sempf, 5-10, F.
SOPHOMORES — John Klefstad, 6-2, F.
Notes: First-year head coach Colby Dotseth takes over a program looking to take a step in the right direction after a down 2018-19 season. Logan Knudtson returns after leading the team in scoring with 12.3 point per contest in limited games.
Colfax
Coach: Garrett Maas, seventh season (78-64).
Last year: 23-2, 13-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Zach Rindy, G, 6-1; Cole Seehaver, G, 6-3; Noah Albricht, G, 5-11; Tyler Hallquist, G, 5-9; Ed Hydukovich, F, 6-4; Brady Lawrence, G, 5-10; Austin Snyder, F, 6-3.
JUNIORS — Caden Erickson, G, 6-1; Mitch Reisdorf, F, 6-2; Hunter Rebak, F, 5-11; Noah Heidorn, G, 6-0; Drew Gibson, F, 6-4.
SOPHOMORES — Ryan Albricht, F, 6-0; Bryce Sikora, G, 5-10.
Notes: The Vikings dominated on their way to the conference title last year and made a run to the Division 4 sectional semifinals. Only one starter is back from that team: steady forward Ed Hydukovich (9.5 ppg, 6.5 ppg). First-team All-Northwest forward George Scharlau and third-team All-Northwest guard Ben Thompson leave huge shoes to fill. Those who could see larger roles include Cole Seehaver, Zach Rindy. Noah Albricht returns to the court after missing all of last year with injury.
Durand
Coach: Justin Redetzke, eighth season (95-72).
Last year: 14-10, 9-5
Roster: SENIORS — Chase Brunkow, 5-9, F; Lucas Eaker, 6-2, F; Luke Pelke, 5-9, G.
JUNIORS — Joe Biesterveld, 6-3, G; Blaine Bauer, 5-9, G; Caden Berger, 6-3, F; Cole Wittig, 5-9, G; Dawson Kurth, 5-9, G; Charlie Brenner, 5-8, G;
SOPHOMORES — Simon Bauer, 5-8, G; Gunnar Hurlburt, 6-3, F; Ethan Anibas, 6-2, F.
Notes: The Panthers will have to replace last year’s top five leading scorers. Gunnar Hurlburt is the top returner, averaging 5.2 points per game last year. For the most part, the team will be young and inexperienced.
Elk Mound
Coach: Michael Kessler, fourth season (37-34).
Last year: 10-14, 7-7.
Roster: SENIORS — Blaze Todd, F, 6-1; Chase Rhude, G, 5-10; Cole Steinhorst, F, 6-2; Kyle Deling, F, 6-4; Cade Hanson, G, 6-2; James Javanovich, F, 6-2.
JUNIORS — Ben Heath, F, 6-3; Michael Jenson, G, 6-0; Ethan Levra, F, 6-0; Ryan Bohl, G, 6-0; Nate Lew, G, 6-1.
Notes: The Mounders will have four new starters in their lineup this winter. Guard Ryan Bohl saw time as a sophomore last year and averaged 6.1 points per contest. Most of the rest of the team’s scoring graduated though. Look for players like Nate Lew and Blaze Todd to make an impact this season.
Elmwood/ Plum City
Coach: Mark Fredrickson, first year.
Last year: 6-16, 2-12
Roster: SENIORS — TJ Asher, 6-2, C; Zack Phillips, 6-1, F/G; Jackson Glampe 6-3, F.
JUNIORS — Tyler Bauer, 6-2, G; Austin Bartz, 6-3, F; Elijah Gansluckner, 6-1, G; Zack Hartung, 5-8, G; Basil Gilles, 6-3, G; Ryden Carson, 5-11, F.
SOPHOMORES — Luke Webb, 6-5, F; Dayne Whipple, 5-10, G.
Notes: The Wolves lost their top two scorers last season in Tyler Maxwell and Nic Forster. Sophomore Luke Webb is the top returning scorer after averaging 6.6 points per game during his freshman campaign.
Glenwood City
Coach: Tristan Kittilson.
Last year: 8-14, 6-8.
Roster: SENIORS — Jordan Klatt, 6-2, C; Cole Logghe, 6-4, C; Cas Grant, 6-1, F/G; Dan Loring, 5-9, G/F; Ethan Hanson, 6-0, G.
JUNIORS — PJ Watson, 6-4, F/C; Gavin Janson, 5-11, G; Brandyn Hallquist, 6-2, G; Will Eggert, 5-10, G.
SOPHOMORES — Owen Swenby, 6-1, F; Justin Moe, 5-10, G; Bryce Wickman, 5-8, G, Drew Olson, 6-1, G; Brady McCarth, 5-10, G.
FRESHMEN — Max Janson, 5-8, G.
Notes: Last year’s leading scorers Haden DeSmith and Dillon Hierlmeier have both graduated. Brandyn Hallquist averaged 9.4 points per game last seasom, the third most on the team.
Mondovi
Coaches: Wyatt Anderson and Ryan Christianson, first season.
Last year: 14-9, 7-7.
Roster: SENIORS — Owen Schultz, F, 6-5.
JUNIORS — Wyatt Falkner, G/F, 6-2; Drew Everson, G, 5-10; Cam Myren, F, 6-1; Laken Brion, G, 6-0; Kurtis Johnson, F, 6-0; Karter Johnson, F, 5-10; John Schmidtknecht, F, 6-0; Chris Clements, G, 5-10; Lucas Odegard, F, 5-10; JT Parr, F, 6-1.
SOPHOMORES — Evan Gray, G, 5-10; Miguel Corpuz, G, 5-9; Ethan Evans, F, 6-1; Wyatt Thompson, G, 5-10; Dustin Mohler, G, 5-10; Cooper Kaufman, F, 5-9.
Notes: Two starters are back from a Buffaloes squad that took fourth in the league last season. Leading the way is double-double powerhouse Owen Schultz (14.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg), a special mention on last year’s All-Northwest teams. With a new coaching staff in place, Mondovi’s looking for improvement each day. The loss of second team All-Northwest guard Avery Hoepner (20.6 ppg) to graduation will need to be overcome.
Spring Valley
Coach: Rob Bosshart, 30th season (384-280).
Last year: 14-7, 12-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Trevor Stangl, 6-4; Colton Kotval, 6-0; Aaron Borgerding, 6-1; Cade Hannack, 6-1; Kaleb Olson, 6-1.
JUNIORS — Mike Bauer, 5-10; Logan Dicus, 6-0.
SOPHOMORES — Brady Bednarek, 5-11; Tyler Bowman, 6-1; Charlie Maier, 5-10; Connor Ducklow, 6-2.
Notes: The Cardinals took second place in the conference last year, but might be the team to beat this season. First-team all-conference selection Aaron Borgerding (15.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg) is among the best players in the league, and Trevor Stangl (9.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Mike Bauer (4.5 ppg, 3 rpg) both figure to be relied on more this season. First team all-conference pick Dylan Bosshart needs to be replaced.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Spring Valley at Alma/Pepin; Glenwood City at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Cumberland at Boyceville; Mondovi at Alma/Pepin.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Durand at Glenwood City; Elk Mound at Colfax; Mondovi at Spring Valley; Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville.
Friday, Dec. 13: Glenwood City at Prescott.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Boyceville at Mondovi; Spring Valley at Durand; Thorp at Colfax.
Friday, Dec. 20: Boyceville at Glenwood City; Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City; Mondovi at Durand; Spring Valley at Elk Mound.
Friday, Dec. 27: Ellsworth at Glenwood City, 5 p.m.; Independence at Elmwood/Plum City, 5 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi.
Monday, Dec. 30: Mondovi at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Regis at Elk Mound.
Friday, Jan. 3: Clayton at Boyceville; Durand at Arcadia; Turtle Lake at Spring Valley; Eleva-Strum at Colfax.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Mondovi at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Baldwin-Woodville at Durand; Clear Lake at Spring Valley; Elk Mound at Elmwood/Plum City; Glenwood City at Colfax; Independence at Mondovi.
Friday, Jan. 10: Boyceville at Durand, 7:15 p.m.; Colfax at Mondovi; Glenwood City at Elk Mound; Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley.
Monday, Jan. 13: Colfax at Northwood; Ellsworth at Spring Valley; Turtle Lake at Boyceville; Durand at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Elmwood/Plum City at Immanuel Lutheran.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Boyceville at Spring Valley; Durand at Colfax; Mondovi at Elk Mound; Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma/Pepin, 3 p.m.; Colfax at Blomer.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Boyceville at Colfax; Elk Mound at Durand; Mondovi at Elmwood/Plum City; Spring Valley at Glenwood City.
Friday, Jan. 24: Colfax at Spring Valley; Durand at Elmwood/Plum City; Elk Mound at Boyceville; Glenwood City at Mondovi.
Monday, Jan. 27: Colfax at Ellsworth; Durand at Prescott; GLenwood City at Siren; Prairie Farm at Boyceville; Elk Mound at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Ellsworth at Mondovi.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City; Colfax at Elk Mound; Glenwood City at Durand; Spring Valley at Mondovi.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Elmwood/Plum City at Edgar, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Colfax at Glenwood City; Durand at Spring Valley; Mondovi at Boyceville; Elmwood/Plum City at Elk Mound.
Friday, Feb. 7: Durand at Mondovi; Elk Mound at Spring Valley; Glenwood City at Boyceville; Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax.
Monday, Feb. 10: Black River Falls at Elk Mound; Cadott at Boyceville; Durand at St. Croix Central; Spring Valley at Independence; Turtle Lake at Colfax.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Durand at Boyceville; Elk Mound at Glenwood City; Mondovi at Colfax; Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Colfax at Durand; Elk Mound at Mondovi; Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City; Spring Valley at Boyceville.
Friday, Feb. 21: Colfax at Boyceville; Durand at Elk Mound; Glenwood City at Spring Valley; Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Bayfield at Glenwood City, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24: Bloomer at Elk Mound; Boyceville at Immanuel Lutheran; Fall Creek at Durand; Unity at Spring Valley.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Boyceville at Elk Mound; Mondovi at Glenwood City; Elmwood/Plum City at Durand; Spring Valley at Colfax.