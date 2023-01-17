4F4A8264.jpg

Osseo-Fairchild’s Braeden Metzler blocks a shot from Regis’ Cooper Dykes Tuesday night at Regis.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Regis boys basketball fell to Osseo-Fairchild Tuesday night, but not without a fight. The Ramblers took the Thunder into overtime, ultimately coming up short, and the Thunder won 49-47.

Despite coming up short, Regis played a high-intensity game that looked a lot different than previous matchups.