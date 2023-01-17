Regis boys basketball fell to Osseo-Fairchild Tuesday night, but not without a fight. The Ramblers took the Thunder into overtime, ultimately coming up short, and the Thunder won 49-47.
Despite coming up short, Regis played a high-intensity game that looked a lot different than previous matchups.
“I thought we played with a lot better effort than our recent games, so that was good to see from a coach’s perspective,” Regis head coach Connor Miller said.
In the first half, rebounds proved to be essential for the Ramblers. The Thunder took shots but struggled to make them, which worked in Regis’ favor. The Ramblers took the rebounds and scored off those turnovers.
Regis was up 23-20 at the end of the first half.
The Ramblers continued into the second half with a strong and cohesive offense, but they started to lose steam as the clock ran down. The Thunder was able to capitalize on the Ramblers’ slower defense and even out the score.
“We stayed disciplined for about half the game,” Miller said, “and then late in the game, when the intensity picked up, it felt like we lost a little composure.”
The second half ended with a 41-41 tie, sending the game into an additional 4 minutes of overtime.
The game ultimately came down to fouls and free throws, with both teams in bonus by the end. Regis added an extra 5 to the scoreboard, but a final free throw from Osseo-Fairchild clinched the final for the Thunder, with a final score of 49-47.
Heading into the rest of the season, the Ramblers plan to keep up the energy they exhibited Tuesday night.
“They bounced back – you know, we’re not having the best season this year,” Miller said, “but the one thing I don’t want to see is us not playing with energy and high intensity.”
The Ramblers are now 1-6 in the Cloverbelt Conference, but they have yet to back down from a fight, and Tuesday night’s matchup was no exception.
“Now we’ve just got to take that and build on it for Friday against a great McDonell team and see if we can put it together for two halves,” Miller said.
The Ramblers are slated to play against the 6-1 McDonell Macks Friday night at McDonell. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.