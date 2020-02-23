When the race to the Kohl Center tips off, the Thorp and Durand boys basketball teams figure to be in good shape.
The Cardinals and Panthers were the only local schools to earn No. 1 seeds for the WIAA playoffs — Durand in Division 4 and Thorp in Division 5.
If the seeds play out, Thorp could meet a familiar foe in the sectional semifinals. McDonell, which has made four consecutive trips to state, is the No. 2 seed in its sub-sectional. Due to the large number of teams in the Division 5 field, neither got a first-round bye. Thorp hosts 16th-seeded Cornell in the opening round on March 3, while McDonell hosts No. 15 Clayton. Also in that part of the bracket, fifth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran hosts No. 12 Owen-Withee, No. 6 Lake Holcombe plays No. 11 Flambeau, No. 7 Greenwood hosts No. 10 Bruce and eighth-seeded New Auburn welcomes No. 9 Prentice.
Durand will have a first-round bye. The Panthers will meet either No. 8 Melrose-Mindoro or No. 9 Augusta in the regional semifinals on March 6. They could see a familiar face or two along the way too, with fellow Dunn-St. Croix team Mondovi receiving the No. 5 seed in their region. The Buffaloes host No. 12 Cadott in the first round.
In Durand's sub-sectional, Regis is the No. 2 seed and hosts either No. 7 Aquinas or No. 10 Osseo-Fairchild in the regional semifinals. Whitehall is the No. 3 seed. Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd square off in the first round as the No. 6 and No. 11 seed, respectively.
In Division 1, Chippewa Falls is the highest-seeded team from the area. The Cardinals are in the No. 3 spot and host No. 14 Appleton East on March 6. Eau Claire North is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 13 Eau Claire Memorial in an intracity playoff battle.
Menomonie is a No. 7 seed in Division 2 and hosts No. 10 La Crosse Logan in the first round. Rice Lake, the No. 11 seed, travels to sixth-seeded Medford.
Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Altoona is the No. 2 seed in its Division 3 sub-sectional. The Rails will face the winner of the matchup between No. 7 Elk Mound and No. 10 Adams-Friendship. Bloomer is a No. 6 seed in the other half of the sub-sectional and hosts Spooner in the opening round.
Back in Division 4, Cameron is the No. 2 seed in the other half of Durand's sectional. The Comets will play either No. 7 Colfax or No. 10 Shell Lake. Third-seeded Spring Valley also got a bye, and will host either sixth-seeded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser or No. 11 Boyceville. Cumberland locked up the fourth seed to receive the final bye. They'll get the winner of the Grantsburg-Glenwood City game. If No. 8 Ladysmith can beat No. 9 Webster in the first round, it will take on top-seeded Unity.
In Division 5's third sectional, Blair-Taylor received the No. 2 seed and will face No. 15 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy. Alma Center Lincoln is the No. 3 seed, setting up a matchup with No. 14 La Farge. Seventh-seeded Eleva-Strum hosts No. 10 Independence, and No. 8 Elmwood/Plum City takes on No. 9 New Lisbon.
Regional play takes place on March 3, 6 and 7. Sectional games are on March 12 and 14. The state tournament begins on March 19 in Madison.