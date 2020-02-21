It just wasn’t Eau Claire Regis’ night.
Blame the Thorp Cardinals.
Led by Isaac Soumis, the Redbirds broke ahead midway through the first half and dominated play the rest of the way to take a 49-26 Cloverbelt Conference win Friday night at the Greenhouse.
“They’re a physical team and we had to fight our way through it,” said the 6-6 Soumis, who poured in 22 points. “We hit shots early and carried the momentum forward.”
In the process, Thorp took on the appearance of a major area threat in the upcoming Division 5 tournament.
“I think we will be able to make a run in the playoffs,” Soumis said.
For the Ramblers, who played again without JP Wolterstorff, who led them in the earlier 58-51 loss at Thorp, it was not a happy Senior Night but they are not done by any means.
“I feel bad for the seniors but I still like where we’re at heading into the playoffs,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “We’re looking ahead to improve and hope to have JP back.”
The loss ended a Regis streak of eight wins in nine games and left them 15-6 on the season and 9-5 in conference play. Thorp (15-5) closed Cloverbelt play with an 11-3 record.
While the Cardinals were shooting at a 50% rate from the floor, Regis could make only 11 of its 41 attempts.
“I’m proud the way our guys have bought into defense,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said. “We rebounded well and held them to one shot.”
Branton Paulsrud was again the high scorer for Regis but was held well below his average with nine points. Abe Rocksvold added six and Hayden Reinders five.
“We shot poorly,” Brenner said. “But give the credit to Thorp. They executed their game plan to perfection and showed why they have two high-level players (Soumis, headed to Southwest Minnesota State and Ethan Reis).”
Soumis, who also led all rebounders with 10 grabs, was super dangerous at his point guard spot, able to shoot from range and go to the basket. He hit on four 3-pointers. His main support came from Ethan Reis, who scored 14.
“You don’t see a lot of 6-6 kids playing point guard,” Sonnentag said, “but he can see a lot and has played it really well.”
Thorp broke away late in the first half for a 19-12 intermission lead, then went on an 18-5 run to build the lead to 37-17 with just over seven minutes to play. It was far too much for the Ramblers to overcome.
“We have a lot of respect for their coach and team and wish them well in the playoffs,” Brenner said.
Regis finishes regular season play with a Cloverbelt crossover game Thursday night.
THORP 49, REGIS 26
Thorp: FG FT TP – Jon Slagoski 2-5 0-0 4, Aidan Reis 1-5 1-1 3, Isaac Soumis 7-11 4-8 22, Ethan Reis 6-13 1-1 14, Jack Syryczuk 2-2 0-0 6, Zander Rockow 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Tieman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-36 6-10 49.
Regis: Branton Paulsrud 4-7 0-0 9, Abe Rocksvold 2-7 2-3 6, Gabe Ruffini 2-7 0-0 4, JT Koestler 0-4 0-0 0, Hayden Reinders 2-10 0-1 5, Kendron Krogman 0-1 0-0 0, David Haselwander 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Edge 1-2 0-0 2, Dane Becker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-41 2-4 26.
Halftime: Thorp 19-12. 3-point goals: Thorp 7-15 (Soumis 4-8, E. Reis 1-5, Syryczuk 2-2, Tieman 0-1), Regis 2-17 (Rocksvold 5). Rebounds: Thorp 32 (Soumis 10, Slagoski 5), Regis 21 (Rocksvold 5). Fouls: Thorp 8, Regis 12. Turnovers: Thorp 12, Regis 8. Officials: Josh Skoug, Kelsey Lee, Roy Splinter.