Scott Horn understands Thorp. As a native, he knows the area well. He knows the teachers and faculty at the high school and many of the students he’ll soon be working with on the basketball court.
And of course, he understands the passion the community has about basketball, and the legacy he’s now been entrusted to continue.
“Big shoes to fill?” Horn said. “Yeah.”
Horn, a 2008 graduate of Thorp, was named the Cardinals’ boys hoops head coach last week after seven years with the program as a JV coach and varsity assistant. He takes over for the highly-successful Rich Sonnentag, who stepped down from the role after 21 years in April.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Horn, a former guard. “It’s something I’ve kind of always wanted to do. Taking over for somebody who I played for and has a lot of insights is pretty exciting.”
He inherits a program that participated in its fair share of winning under Sonnentag’s watch, including Thorp’s first ever boys basketball state title in 2014. Horn himself played a part on the court in one of the program’s additional high-water marks during the Sonnentag era.
As a player, Horn was on the 2008 squad that claimed the school’s first regional title since 1992. He scored 13 points in the game that earned the Cardinals a spot in the sectionals, a 78-40 rout of Lake Holcombe in the Division 3 playoffs.
“That got kids playing basketball, getting interested,” Horn said. “And then seeing the kids grow and then peaking in 2014 with the state title, and how the community just rallied around all that, it makes you kind of warm inside, seeing what a bunch of kids can make a community do.”
Sonnentag said he convinced Horn to record video at Thorp games before Horn officially rejoined the program seven years ago. He knew Horn was already coming, so Sonnentag figured he might as well give him a job to do.
From there, Horn slowly moved up the Thorp coaching ladder.
“He’s put time in and he understands the game really well,” Sonnentag said. “He’s worked with all levels, he’s worked with the youth, so he’s ready, no question.”
Sonnentag said it’s exciting to see his former players go on to coach. That should make one contest this season extra special, since Horn will coach against a fellow Thorp alum and former teammate, Eric Strzok, when Elcho comes to town.
“Me and him, we’re pretty good buds,” Horn said. “We see each other whenever he comes home for holidays. It will be interesting, good to catch up with him. I’m sure Rich will be at the game.”
Sonnentag said he remembers when Horn and Strzok first came to his Saturday basketball camp as fifth graders. Now, the pair are running their own programs.
Horn expects his biggest adjustment will be dealing with the added responsibilities he now carries. He’ll soon be running camps and coordinating all levels of the program, from middle school up to varsity.
On the court, he takes over a Cardinal team that needs to replace a pair of college-bound talents in Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis. Thorp is coming off a 19-6 season, a second-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt and a trip to the sectional semifinals.
“It will be an adjustment period where kids will have to step up probably a little more than they thought they would have to or they’ll have to be a little more mentally tough,” Horn said. “Playing in the Western Cloverbelt, there’s really no off days.”
The graduations may lead to some bumps early, but Horn’s mentor is confident the program is in good hands.
“I know he’ll be a success,” Sonnentag said. “People have got to give him time. We lost a lot of talent here at Thorp this last year, so it’s going to take a little time again to build back up. But it will come back.”