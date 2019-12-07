Osseo-Fairchild has run the Western Cloverbelt Conference the last two seasons.
This year though, the league figures to have a much more level playing field.
The Western Cloverbelt appears to be up for grabs this winter, a sentiment agreed upon by most of the conference’s coaches surveyed in the preseason.
Who could be the contenders? The list of those mentioned by league coaches is lengthy.
Thorp. Regis. Altoona. Osseo-Fairchild. McDonell. All could make a surge toward the top three in the standings.
“I think it’s wide open this year,” Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. “There’s a lot of teams that are equal with each other. I don’t think there’s an Osseo-Fairchild-type team like there was last year that’s going to beat everybody.”
With that kind of parity, every night figures to be a grind. A spot among the upper echelon will be hard to come by.
“We play in a tough conference,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “Any time you can finish in the top half of the Western Cloverbelt, that’s a good accomplishment.”
Thorp was a common pick to win the conference, but it was far from unanimous. The Cardinals are led by the prolific duo of Ethan Reis and Isaac Soumis. Reis, a third-team All-Northwest guard, averaged 18 points per game last season. Soumis, a Southwest Minnesota State commit, averaged 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Those two will give Thorp a chance to compete in every game, but the rest of the squad will need to step up to take the Cardinals to the next level.
Regis was also picked by multiple coaches to finish atop the league. The Ramblers figure to be led by a balanced scoring attack from JP Wolterstorff (12.4 ppg), Branton Paulsrud (12.1 ppg) and Abe Rocksvold (10.5 ppg).
Two-time defending champion Osseo-Fairchild is coming off its best season in nearly 30 years, but will have a new look this winter. The Thunder need to replace four starters, including invaluable All-Northwest player of the year Logan Mulhern. He led the area in scoring last year and helped take Osseo-Fairchild to the Division 4 state semifinals.
Ryan Myhers is the sole starter returning from the Thunder’s state team. He’s a potent scorer, having averaged 10 points per contest last year. But last year’s reserves will need to make the most of starting roles if the Thunder are going to capture a third consecutive league crown. Coach Tim Popple believes that’s an attainable goal.
McDonell is also coming off a trip to the state tournament — the program’s fourth in a row. The Macks have a pair of solid starters back in Eion Kressin (9.5 ppg, 7 rpg) and JD Bohaty (8.9 ppg) that can help them reload.
Less experienced McDonell players have the luxury of having witnessed a few state runs up close, showing what it takes to be successful on the court.
“It’s a culture that’s been built over the years. It gets the younger kids excited,” Schilling said. “It’s contagious, and hopefully it’s something we keep going here for a while.”
Last year's standings
Western
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Osseo-Fairchild
|14-0
|24-3
|McDonell
|9-8
|18-10
|Fall Creek
|8-6
|15-9
|Thorp
|8-6
|15-10
|Regis
|7-7
|13-10
|Altoona
|7-7
|10-14
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-11
|6-17
|Cadott
|0-14
|6-18
Eastern
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Columbus
|16-0
|26-3
|Neillsville
|13-3
|17-7
|Loyal
|10-6
|11-13
|Gilman
|9-6
|13-10
|Colby
|7-9
|8-16
|Spencer
|6-10
|8-16
|Owen-Withee
|5-10
|8-15
|Greenwood
|5-11
|6-16
|Granton
|0-16
|0-21
Team previews
Team capsules
Cadott
Coach: Dusty Burish, first season.
Last year: 6-18, 0-14.
Roster: SENIORS — Brigham, Bejin, F, 6-1; Mason Poehls, G, 6-2; Mitch Drilling, C, 6-0; Nate Schley, F/C, 6-3; Ben Steffes, F, 6-1.
JUNIORS — Andrew Falkenburg; Dylan Davis; Hunter Raske; Ryan Swenson; Cole Sopiarz, G, 5-11; Brad Irwin, F, 6-0; Carson Dupey.
SOPHOMORES — Ethan West, Sam Scheidler, Dakota Ryan, Cameron Messenger, Isaiah Kyes, Ryan Sonnentag.
FRESHMEN — Dylan Drehmel, Brody Dahm, Keagan Galvez, Eddie Mittermeyer, Tegan Ritter, Blake Irwin, Jackson Jaenke.
Notes: The Hornets will look to improve on last season’s last-place finish in the conference. Mason Poehls, a fifth team All-Northwest guard, will spearhead the effort after averaging 17.2 ppg last winter. Senior Brigham Bejin (6 ppg) and Ben Steffes (5.3 ppg) bring back experience as well. Juniors Cole Sopiarz (4.8 ppg) and Brad Irwin (4.5 ppg) add depth for the Hornets, who have plenty of upperclassmen.
Fall Creek
Coach: Rick Storlie, 21st season (279-189).
Last year: 15-9, 8-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Mason Denning, G, 5-11; Gabe Schmidt, F, 6-2; Isaiah Katz, G, 6-2; Brian Johnston, F, 6-0; Nathan Davenport, G, 5-9.
JUNIORS — Luke Olson, F/C, 6-3; Jayden Fitch, F/C, 6-5; Teigen Ploeckelman, G, 5-11; Nate Sorensen, G, 5-10; Jack Monnier, F/C, 6-1.
SOPHOMORES — Soren Johnson, F/C, 6-3.
Notes: The Crickets won a Division 4 regional title last season, but must reload following the graduation of most key contributors. Luke Olson (3.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Mason Denning (1 ppg) have some varsity experience. Second team All-Northwest selection Joey Kinderman (16 ppg) must be replaced, along with the team’s other top scorers from a year ago. Longtime coach Rick Storlie hopes to help the team mature quickly so it can be a factor in the conference race.
Osseo-Fairchild
Coach: Tim Popple, sixth season (81-44).
Last year: 24-3, 14-0.
Roster: SENIORS — Trevor Hammer, G, 5-9; Ryan Myhers, F, 6-2; Dominic Herman, F, 6-0; Colton Dahl, G, 5-11; Riley McIlquham, G, 5-10; Ryan Muhe, F, 6-0; Sawyer Anderson, F, 5-11; Keelan Chumas, C, 6-3.
JUNIORS — Kaden Hasz, F, 6-1; Ben Gitto, G, 5-11; Parker Gehrmann, G, 5-10; Brice Shimon, G, 5-10; Garrett Koxlien, C, 6-4; Ben Jacobson, F, 6-0; Dayne Vojtik, F, 6-0; Garrett Loesel, G, 5-9; Wyatt Ramseier, F, 5-11.
Notes: The Thunder advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1992 last winter, where they fell in the Division 4 semifinals to Lourdes Academy in a thriller. The two-time defending Western Cloverbelt champs graduated four starters from that team, so they’ll take on a new look. Ryan Myhers (10 ppg, 4 rpg) is the lone returning starter. Garrett Koxlien (4 ppg, 3 rpg) saw time off the bench last year. All-Northwest player of the year Logan Mulhern’s outstanding scoring and rebounding will be missed, but the Thunder are optimistic they can still compete with the top teams in the league.
Stanley-Boyd
Coach: Tom Hause, 13th season.
Last year: 6-17, 3-11.
Roster: JUNIORS — Lucas Krueger, 5-6; Bo Chwala, 5-10; Jake Schneider, 6-5; Spencer Booth, 6-5.
SOPHOMORES — Carsen Hause, 5-10; Cooper Nichols, 5-9; Lucas Smith, 5-9.
FRESHMEN — Brady Ingersoll, 5-8.
Notes: The Orioles will have an almost entirely new look this season. All of their top scorers graduated, giving the team a fresh start this winter. They’re young, but have some potential. A pair of juniors stand at 6-foot-5.
Thorp
Coach: Rich Sonnentag.
Last year: 15-10, 8-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Ethan Reis, Jonathan Slagoski, Isaac Soumis.
JUNIORS — Jack Syryczuk.
SOPHOMORES — Jaxon Hurst, Zachary Tieman, Aidan Reis.
FRESHMEN — Zander Rockow, Aiden Rosemeyer.
Notes: Expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Cloverbelt. The duo of Ethan Reis and Isaac Soumis will be tough to stop — they can be two of the top scorers in the conference. In addition to three seniors, the Cardinals have a good amount of youth on the roster as well.
Remaining schedule
All games 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Clear Lake at McDonell; Auburndale at Columbus; Flambeau at Gilman; Neillsville at Edgar; Glenwood City at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Abbotsford at Spencer; Athens at Colby; Elcho at Loyal; Owen-Withee at Phillips; Ladysmith at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Greenwood at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Colby at Gilman; Granton at Columbus; Neillsville at Greenwood; Spencer at Owen-Withee; Altoona at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: Gilman at Granton, 5:45 p.m.; Loyal at Port Edwards, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Columbus vs. Pacelli at Aquinas, 1 p.m.; Aquinas vs. Regis at Viterbo, 6 p.m.; McDonell vs. Assumption at Aquinas, 6 p.m.; Whitehall at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: Arcadia at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Cadott at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Thorp at Colfax; Greenwood at Colby; Loyal at Neillsville; Owen-Withee at Granton; Spencer at Gilman.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Spencer at Greenwood.
Friday, Dec. 20: Black River Falls at Neillsville; Colby at Loyal; Columbus at Owen-Withee; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21: Neillsville at Antigo.
Friday, Dec. 27: McDonell vs. Catholic Central at Concordia, 9 a.m.; Athens at Greenwood, 2:45 p.m.; Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Neillsville at Auburndale, 6 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi; Colby at Abbotsford; Altoona at Stratford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: McDonell vs. Saint Thomas More at Concordia, 10:30 a.m.; Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, 2:30 p.m.; Altoona vs. TBD at Stratford; Neillsville vs. TBD at Auburndale.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Regis at Elk Mound; New Auburn at Granton.
Friday, Jan. 3: Loyal at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.; Colby at Pittsville, 7 p.m.; Spencer at Pacelli; Mauston at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Fall Creek at Augusta, 7 p.m.; Mondovi at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: Osseo-Fairchild at Arcadia; Greenwood at Abbotsford; Rib Lake at Gilman.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Gilman at Columbus; Greenwood at Granton; Loyal at Spencer; Neillsville at Colby; Stratford at Owen-Withee; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10: Columbus at Greenwood; Granton at Loyal; Owen-Withee at Gilman; Spencer at Neillsville; Altoona at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Granton at Coulee Christian/Providence, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13: Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.; Thorp at Bloomer; Durand at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Cornell at Gilman, 5:45 p.m.; Greenwood at Owen-Withee; Loyal at Columbus; Neillsville at Granton; Spencer at Colby; Altoona at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17: Stanley-Boyd at Somerset; Lake Holcombe at Gilman.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell.
Monday, Jan. 20: Osseo-Fairchild at Eleva-Strum.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Columbus at Neillsville; Gilman at Greenwood; Granton at Colby; Owen-Withee at Loyal; Spencer at Auburndale; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Regis at Arcadia.
Friday, Jan. 24: Columbus at Colby; Gilman at Loyal; Owen-Withee at Neillsville; Altoona at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Spencer at Granton, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27: Elk Mound at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; West Salem at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Loyal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Colby at Owen-Withee; Loyal at Greenwood; Neillsville at Gilman; Spencer at Columbus Catholic; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Granton at Abbotsford, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Osseo-Fairchild at Clear Lake.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Greenwood at Neillsville, 6 p.m.; Columbus at Granton; Gilman at Colby; Altoona at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Greenwood at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Marathon at Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Fall Creek at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Stanley-Boyd vs. Bloomer at Target Center in Minneapolis, 2:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Gresham Community, 2:30 p.m.; Somerset at Regis, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10: Cadott at Boyceville.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Granton at Gilman; Greenwood at Spencer; Loyal at Colby; Owen-Withee at Columbus; Cadott at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Colby at Neillsville; Columbus at Gilman; Granton at Greenwood; Spencer at Loyal; Fall Creek at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: Owen-Withee at Spencer.
Saturday, Feb. 15: St. Croix Central at Stanley-Boyd, 2 p.m.; Whitehall at Regis, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17: Menomonie at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Lake at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Gilman at Owen-Withee; Greenwood at Columbus; Loyal at Granton; Neillsville at Spencer; Rib Lake at Colby; Cadott at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21: Colby at Spencer; Columbus at Loyal; Granton at Neillsville; Owen-Withee at Greenwood; Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24: Altoona at La Crosse Logan; Cadott at Flambeau; Fall Creek at Durand; Athens at Spencer; Colby at Granton; Greenwood at Gilman; Loyal at Owen-Withee; Neillsville at Columbus.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Bloomer at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.