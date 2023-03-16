A historic season for the Whitehall Norse boys basketball team came to an end on Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The Norse fell in the state semifinals to the Luther Knights 79-51, ending a strong season that saw them go 15-0 to win the Large Dairyland Conference and appear in their first state tournament since 1986.
The Norse trailed by 18 points at halftime and were unable to rally in the second half.
To begin the first half, the two teams were tied at 7-7 after four minutes when the Knights went on their first run to pull ahead.
A quick 7-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer by junior guard Sam Horman, gave Luther a 14-7 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Whitehall junior guard Seth Lambeck responded with a three-pointer of his own less than a minute later, but soon after the Norse went on a dry spell offensively for several minutes and the Knights continued to execute offensively.
The Knights went on a 16-5 run in the next four minutes, and all of a sudden the Norse trailed 30-13 with seven minutes until halftime.
The Norse were unable to cut into the Knights’ lead before the half, and went into the locker room trailing 41-23.
A key area separating the teams in the first half was trips to the foul line. Luther went 12-13 on free throws in the first half and Whitehall was only 1-4 from the line.
Luther was 13-28 for 46% on field goals in the first half and Whitehall was 10-23 for 43%.
Senior guard Devon McCune led the Norse with seven points in the half, while senior forward Luke Beighley and Lambeck each had five points.
The Norse needed a run to make up ground quickly to begin the second half. However, the Knights kept the pedal on the gas and continued to roll.
Luther began the second half with a 17-2 run, which included a streak of three-straight wide open baskets on the fast break off Whitehall turnovers in the span of a minute.
The Norse got their second basket of the second half with 12:47 remaining in the game, trailing 58-27.
Midway through the second half, the Norse still trailed 66-38. They had few answers defensively for Luther’s balanced offensive attack throughout the game and struggled often with turnovers.
Whitehall kept pace with the Knights for the final nine minutes—each team scored 13 points—making it a 79-51 win in the end for Luther.
Luther ended the game with a 50% field goal percentage, versus Whitehall’s 44%.
Whitehall led in turnovers 15-6 and Luther took advantage, leading 22-8 in points off turnovers.
Lambeck led the Norse with 13 points, including going 3-4 on three-pointers. Beighley had 10 points and McCune and junior guard Brayden Lisowski each had seven points.
Isaiah Schwichtenberg led Luther with 19 points on 8-10 from the floor, while Kodi Miller and Logan Bahr had 16 points apiece.
Luther will face Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic in the Division 4 championship on Saturday.