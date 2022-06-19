Local high school golf fans may have noticed the Memorial boys team had a successful 2022 season. Not only did the Old Abes earn a number of tournament trophies and a conference championship, they also traveled to the state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and came home with a team trophy from the state meet as well.
Prior to the season's start, the Old Abes set a goal of a team trip to state, which they definitely met. Not only were the Old Abes crowned the top Division 1 boys golf team in the state, but Will Schlitz came home with top individual honors. You could say the team was consistent.
Coach Ryan Isaacson acknowledged the most impressive part of this year’s team was, “the consistency and composure of these guys."
"They were solid all year, and they felt unwavering at times," he said. "Even in the biggest moment. I think that shows the trust they all had in each other, the comfort they had with the group. There was just a really close bond with this group, and it proved to help them down the stretch.”
Isaacson also acknowledged the team’s competitive nature helped down the stretch too. He called the whole season, “a complete successful journey of setting out after (a goal) they didn’t achieve last year, and correcting that.”
After the conference meet, Isaacson explained his one-shot-at-a-time philosophy for the team as, “ the past is gone, do what you can right now, and the future does not exist.” The statement seemed to imply a mindset of not focusing too hard on what is still to come, but appreciating the opportunity before you at present in order to create that future.
The Old Abes finished their state round with a score of 298, which put them six strokes lower than Kettle Moraine in second, and five below third-place Marquette.
Individually, Schlitz carded a 145, which was one shots fewer than second place, Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North, and two lower than Appleton North’s Rasmus Madsen in third. Parker Etzel was the only other Memorial golfer in the individual top ten. He scored 150 for his round.
Schlitz and Etzel were often named top individual players at tournaments throughout the spring. Midway through the season, Schlitz and Etzel described a team of friendly competitors pushing one another to improve.
The 2022 state championship is Memorial’s third overall, and first since 1977.