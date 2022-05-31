The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team is headed to state for the second consecutive spring.
The Old Abes won a Division 1 sectional championship on Tuesday in Wausau to return to the state meet. Memorial carded a collective 316 to defeat second-place Lakeland by 13 strokes.
Three Old Abes took four of the top spots. River Falls' Trey Timm was the individual sectional champion with a 73, but Memorial's Will Schlitz (74), Parker Etzel (75) and Ben Christenson (78) took the next three places.
Tyler DeBruyckere and Cole Fisher both finished in the top 25 to round out Memorial's scorers. In addition to Timm, Hudson's Joe Bartels and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek qualified for state as individuals.
Eau Claire North's Carter Lee shot an 86 to tie for 17th place. Chippewa Falls' Zach LeMay and Brody Markert finished 39th and 44th, respectively.
Memorial will look to build off last year's state tournament experience. The Old Abes took 10th a year ago.
The state meet is set for June 6 and 7 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Division 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser sectional: Ladysmith brought home a sectional championship, punching its ticket to state in the process. Dane Prohaska led the way, shooting an 81 to win the individual sectional title. He held off Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Bryce Killoren by three strokes.
Jack West (90, seventh place) and Coltin Fenstermacher (92, tied for 10th) both finished among the top 10 for the Lumberjacks.
Glenwood City is also headed to state after finishing second in the team standings. They shot a 385, 23 shots behind Ladysmith. Owen Swenby tied for fifth individually with an 89. Ian Radintz tied for eighth at 91.
Killoren earned a trip to state by virtue of his second-place finish. Fall Creek's Jack Thomson (89, tied for fifth) and Eleva-Strum's Dominic Ellis (92, tied for 10th) both finished just outside the individual qualifying spots.
Markesan sectional: Whitehall took eighth place in its final meet of the season. Keanu Estenson led the Norse with a 99, tying for 26th. Mineral Point and Lancaster advanced to state from the sectional.
Division 2
Antigo sectional: McDonell/Regis' Ben Biskupski punched his ticket to state by finishing tied for fourth individually. The junior carded an 80 to advance to state.
His teammate, Josh Brickner, narrowly missed out on a trip to state. He shot an 81 and tied for seventh. Andrew Bauer tied for 17th with an 84 for McDonell/Regis. Durand's Logan Weissinger and Baldwin-Woodville's Chase VanRanst were also part of the tie for 17th.
McDonell/Regis took fourth place as a team and Bloomer was 12th. Amery won the sectional championship and Antigo also qualified for state as a team.