CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eau Claire Memorial's boys golf team seems to be in the business of winning meets this year.
The Old Abes' latest accomplishment is winning the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Lake Hallie Thursday. They shot a 284 to win the meet by 16 strokes. It's the second consecutive conference championship for Memorial.
Those watching local high school golf results may have noticed Memorial golfers often place at or near the top of individual standings at meets. This is not something that surprises head coach Ryan Isaacson, who explained he has a talented team of hard workers among whom exists a spirit of friendly competition.
He smiled as he admitted, "They tend to push each other. We try to go one stroke at a time. The past is gone, focus on the shot in front of you, and the future does not yet exist.” In short, he encourages the team to focus on each shot as if it is the only shot.
Athletes Parker Etzel and Will Schlitz agree, saying, "We've got a solid group of guys, as long as we keep playing our game, we should be fine.”
Etzel and Schlitz were the top two individual golfers, carding a 67 (Etzel) and 71 (Schlitz) on the par-70 course. Ben Christenson tied for third with a 72 and Cole Fisher was eighth with a 74.
Hudson took second place and River Falls finished third. Eau Claire North was fourth and Chippewa Falls was fifth.
Brody Markert's 76 was enough for a tie for 10th for Chippewa Falls. Ty Thompson and Judah Kruit led North with matching 78s, leading to a tie for 13th.
Schlitz and Etzel indicated they are looking forward to the challenge posed by the regional meet to be held next week at Troy Burne in Hudson. Regionals are scheduled May 24 and 25, with sectionals May 31 and June 1. State is June 6 and 7 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Memorial went to state in Division 1 last spring and finished 10th. Etzel, Schlitz, Christenson and Cole Fisher all experienced playing at the state championship with last year's squad.
The Old Abes said early this season that one of the team’s season goals is a return trip to state. Etzel and Schlitz seemed to think the team is well on its way.
“We all play at pretty much the same level,” Etzel said.
Memorial is in the Division 1 Wausau West sectional, which will be held at Greenwood Hills Country Club on May 31.
Big Rivers Championship
At Lake Hallie
Team scores
1, Eau Claire Memorial 284; 2, Hudson 300; 3, River Falls 313; 4, Eau Claire North 314; 5, Chippewa Falls 319; 6, New Richmond 325; 7, Rice Lake 337; 8, Menomonie 344.
Top individuals
1, Parker Etzel (ECM) 67; 2, Will Schlitz (ECM) 71; 3, Matthew Marsollek (RF), Davin Hauck (RL), Ben Christenson (ECM) and Oscar Grothaus (H) 72.
Other local finishers
Chippewa Falls: Brody Markert 76, Bryer Niblett 80, Zach LeMay 81, Carsten Reeg 82, Caden Kolinski 85. Eau Claire Memorial: Cole Fisher 74, Andrew Parrett 78. Eau Claire North: Ty Thompson 78, Judah Kruit 78, Carter Lee 79, Caden Sutter 79, Steffen Larson 87. Menomonie: Elias Anderson 80, Drew Gunderson 85, Brett Shafer 89, Sam Dahms 90, Wyatt Winsand 94. Rice Lake: Carson Tomesh 86, Logan Olson 88, Aidan Putnam 91, Kellen Marsh 92.