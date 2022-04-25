CHIPPEWA FALLS — The McDonell/Regis boys golf team has a season goal of playing a round in this year’s state tournament at University Ridge in Madison.
The squad finished in first place with a combined score of 323 strokes at Monday’s Dairyland and Cloverbelt invitational held at the Wissota Golf and Event Center. The co-op won by 20 strokes, holding off second-place Bloomer.
“Today was one of the building blocks to see where our teams were,” McDonell/Regis coach Thane Berg said. “We battled some windy conditions as well, which should prepare the guys for later on, definitely as we move forward.”
Berg said he was feeling pretty good about how his team showed up and battled through some difficult conditions and he was very happy with how they performed on a chilly, breezy day. He called his team “a really great group of guys. They’re all a good group of friends.”
“They really love what they’re doing, which makes it easier coaching,” Berg said. “They are a very coachable group, and social kids as well, they like to do the right thing, which makes it enjoyable as a coach.”
Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski shared medalist honors with Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Cole Noreen. All three carded a 77 at the 18-hole event.
Bauer said he was feeling pretty good about the team’s chances of going to state and about how he played. The team qualified for sectionals last season, but came up short in their bid to get to University Ridge.
“It was pretty tough conditions out there,” he said. “I think we definitely all know what we’re capable of. I think once the weather warms up we’ll start being able to practice more efficiently. By the time that rolls around I think will be ready.”
Bauer said he felt good about his performance in difficult conditions, indicating finishing with anything under 80 was good. The Regis/McDonell boys were playing one of their home courses, which meant they had a better feel than some others for the challenges the Lake Wissota course offers.
The golfers chatted with one another and coaches about some of the more challenging aspects of the Lake Wissota course. Some even joked about donning extra items of clothing to stay warm while playing. One girl playing on a coed team joked that she was wearing three pairs of sweatpants. Many players and coaches entered the clubhouse wearing heavy winter coats, stocking caps, and mittens or gloves. There were multiple quips voiced about the temperature, and wind coming off the lake.
The Regis/McDonell boys play an invitational at the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on Wednesday. There, they will face teams from the Cloverbelt, Dunn-St. Croix and the Middle Border conferences.
Cloverbelt-Dairyland Meet
At Lake Wissota
Team scores
1, McDonell/Regis 323; 2, Bloomer 343; 3, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 354; 4, Neillsville 356; 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 368; 6, Eleva-Strum 373; 7, Cadott 381; 8, Fall Creek 397; 9, Whitehall 398; 10, Osseo-Fairchild 407; 11, Stanley-Boyd 425; 12, Colby 462; 13, Thorp 476.
Top individuals
1, Andrew Bauer (M/R), Ben Biskupski (M/R) and Cole Noreen (S/CC) 77; 4, Tucker Johnson (N) and Jake Bleskacek (B) 80.
Other local finishers
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 82, Alex Poirier 85, Karsten Bergh 96, Kaitlyn Bohl 99. Cadott: Peter Weir 88, Sam Scheidler 92, Ethan Foldy 94, Jacob Ackley 107, Brett Schofield 116. Eleva-Strum: Riley Sterry 88, Dominic Ellis 90, Dominic Marco 93, Madi Gullicksrud 102. Fall Creek: Jack Thomson 92, Bryce Koenig 98, Bryce Kuula 103, Hayden Vining 104. Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 123, Grady Meier 125. McDonell/Regis: Isaac Petersilka 84, Josh Brickner 85, Carter Grill 97. Osseo-Fairchild: Spencer Anderson 83, Carter Vold 102, Hayden Smith 107, Jaxon James 115. Stanley-Boyd: Dominic Raffetto 89, Sasha Nitz 110, Cole Brenner 111, Austen Seichter 115, Jacob Girard 134. Thorp: Connor Tieman 111, Carter Tieman 118, Jesse Windl 119, Thomas Abramczak 128. Whitehall: Keanu Estenson 89, Matthew Poulos 99, Adam Kleinhans 102, Brekken Kulig 108, Kaiden Gaier 118.