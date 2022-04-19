CHIPPEWA FALLS — Last season the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team earned the right to play a round in the state tournament at University Ridge in Madison. This year’s team has enough returning talent to make a run at University Ridge a second consecutive year.
That was on display Tuesday at Lake Wissota Golf. Memorial’s Cole Fisher earned medalist honors at a Big Rivers meet, shooting a 35 to lead the Old Abes to a team title.
Coach Fred Hancock said one of the team’s goals is to finish well in the Big Rivers Conference mini meets throughout the season. Hancock also seemed impressed with the caliber of people on his team, not just as golfers but as human beings as well.
“They’re nice kids, I like just being with them,” Hancock said. “You know, I don’t care what they shoot on the golf course, being with them and around that, it’s a benefit and they’re amazing young men.”
Golfer Ben Christenson is one of the athletes who returned to this year’s team, and seemed confident of the Old Abes’ chances of going back to state.
“We’ve got a lot of guys returning this year, and I think we can make it back,” he said. “We get one shot at a time to get there.”
“One shot at a time,” seemed a theme among the Memorial athletes in the minutes after finishing the competition at Tuesday’s meet. One young golfer told another golfer, “we just need to focus on what we are doing with each shot.”
“We had a lot of success last year, returning a lot of guys this year, and we played well in our first two meets,” Christenson said. “I’m just getting an overall good feeling about this year. We’ve been working hard all winter with the timing now, we’ve just got to go perform.”
Hancock echoed much of what Christenson said, and was in agreement that the team can perform well given the level of returning talent and the work ethic of the athletes under his tutelage. He explained he is anxious for the weather to improve, so everyone can get out and really get the season rolling. He was pleased with his team’s win at Wissota, and was eager to move on to the River Falls on Wednesday.
Will Schlitz shot a 36 to take second place for Memorial on Tuesday. The Old Abes’ whole lineup finished in the top 10 individually. Christenson took some good-natured joking about the sizable “water hazard” in the form of Lake Wissota bordering the course.
The coach estimated his team would be successful for many years to come owing to its youth and incoming talent this year.
The golfers found the course challenging, but they appreciated the work done to prepare it for everyone.
“It’s a very challenging course,” Christenson said. “They did a nice job setting up for us, and it was a nice challenge today.”
A glance at the area’s conferences as the season gets underway:
Big Rivers
Memorial is favored to win the Big Rivers again this spring. Hudson gave the Old Abes their toughest challenge last season, but the Raiders will need to replace Bennett Swavely. The reigning conference player of the year now golfs for the University of Minnesota. River Falls is also expected by conference coaches to be one of the top teams in the league.
At Eau Claire North, coach Sam Erickson returns his top six players from the 2021 team that took fifth in the conference. The Huskies welcome Carter Lee, a junior with a 43.79 average, and senior Caden Sutter, who averaged 44.58. Erickson also listed Steffen Larson, Kruit, Ty Thompson, and Carter Fridlund as players whose return gave him a positive outlook for 2022.
Menomonie coach Brady Minich has a simple outlook for the Mustangs’ season: “To build the culture, and gain experience for our young roster.”
Of the 10 players on the roster, two are seniors, and one is a junior. This is Minich’s first season steering the team.
Chippewa Falls has seen a rise in participation in its golf program. The Cardinals have 30-plus golfers competing this spring. That includes some experience at the varsity level.
Up north in Rice Lake, Tom Germanson’s Warriors took fourth in the Big Rivers and qualified for Division 2 sectionals a year ago. Davin Hauck, Bergen Resnick and Carson Tomesh are all back after lettering. Braeden Resnick, a first-team all-conference player for the 2021 Warriors, is one of the key athletes Germanson lost from last year.
“We can go 8 or so players deep, so hopefully we push each other to keep improving during the season,” Germanson said.
Cloverbelt
McDonell/Regis won a conference title for the first time last spring. The Saints are loaded with experience again this season, so expectations are naturally high.
“We want to repeat as conference champions, and our main goal is to make it to state,” coach Thane Berg said. “The experience everyone has gained from last year will help boost us for a run at state.”
The Saints return their entire varsity roster from 2021. Returners include Isaac Petersilka, Andrew Bauer, Ben Biskupski, Carter Grill and Josh Brickner.
Bloomer and Fall Creek could be contenders in the Cloverbelt as well.
Fall Creek has experienced golfers back in Jack Thomson, Bryce Kuula, and Hayden Vining.
“We hope to have fun and improve throughout the season, and be playing our best golf of the season when the Cloverbelt championship and regional meet arrive,” Crickets coach Matt Prissel said. “We will depend on solid leadership from our returning golfers.”
Bloomer finished fifth in the regular season and third at the conference meet. last year. Coach Mark Dachel would like to see how much last year’s experience helped his team, even with only one four-year player returning. Dachel is coaching the largest team of his six-year tenure, with 19 on the roster, including four girls, of whom he says, “It takes guts to put yourself out there versus boys.”
Cadott is experienced with four varsity returners this season. That includes Peter Weir, who qualified for sectionals last spring.
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand won the conference title last year and made it to the Division 3 state tournament, where the Panthers finished as state runner-up. They’ll have a new look this spring though.
Durand has only one returning starter in Simon Bauer and a new coach in Karl Kurth. The Panthers lost last year’s fourth-place state finisher, Dawson Kurth, along with Charlie Brenner, Caden Berger, and Jackson Boigenzahn. Still, Durand is hoping to repeat as Dunn-St. Croix champion.
Jordan Kongshaug helms the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op. The team could be poised for a step forward this spring. Returning players include letter winners Luke Blanchard, Jace Walker, Zane Brice, Riley Krall and Matt Hanson.
“We had a young team last year that came into the season without any varsity experience,” Kongshaug said. “The boys played a lot during the summer, and I am hoping we will be much improved this season.”
Jeff Walk at Mondovi said his spring golf team is currently coed, though the Buffaloes did start a girls team last fall that sent one player to sectionals. Of the seven players listed on Walk’s roster, only two are seniors: Josh Linse and Ben Ness. All others are juniors.
Glenwood City took second place in the conference last season. Ian Radintz took fifth at the conference tournament.
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum won the Dairyland title and qualified for the Division 3 state tournament last spring. The Cardinals have a new coach and will need to replace their top golfer, Nick Higley. But the Cardinals should still contend in the conference.
New coach Chad Gullicksrud welcomes Riley Sterry, Dominick Marco, and Madi Gullicksrud back for 2022
“We will try to compete for a conference title and be competitive in tournaments,” Chad Gullicksrud said.
Cochrane-Fountain City and Whitehall are tabbed as fellow contenders. They took second and third in the conference last season, respectively.
Heart O’ North
Northwestern, Ladysmith and Hayward could be contenders in the Heart O’ North.
Ladysmith coach Steve Alberson graduated just one player from last year’s fourth-place conference, regional-winning team. The Lumberjacks finished fourth in the Frederic sectional, missing a trip to state by seven strokes. A Ladysmith team has not been to state since 1972, something Alberson means to change 50 years later.
“We have high expectations this season, we return Jack West, who made it to state last year as an individual,” Alberson said. “Our top three conference point leaders all return as seniors this year: Jack West, Keegan Steckel and Zach Kostka.”