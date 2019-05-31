Zach Bernhardt and Billy Peterson will close out their high school golf careers in a familiar place.
A very familiar place.
The Eau Claire Memorial seniors head to University Ridge in Madison for the Division 1 state golf tournament for the third and final time of their careers this week.
"Zach and I were talking after sectionals about how cool it is," Peterson said. "Not many people get to go down to state even once, and we get to do it three times."
"Obviously we've been lucky to have played on some really good teams," Bernhardt said, "but Billy and I were just talking the other day about how we don't think many people down there have more experience than us. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage."
There have been plenty of highlights on the road to this final tournament. There was Bernhardt's third-place finish at state last year, and Peterson's individual Big Rivers Conference championship this spring. And of course there was the team's third-place finish at state last season.
But those highlights, which would be enough to make any high school golfer jealous, aren't what stands out to the duo the most when they look back at their prep careers.
What they'll remember more than anything is a friendship forged by countless hours spent in fairways and greens all over Wisconsin.
"Zach and I didn't know each other that well going into our golfing career. But since the seasons have progressed we've just gotten closer and closer," Peterson said. "We can talk to each other about everything from our rounds to our personal life. It's nice to have a friend like that on the golf team, just to get your mind off golf sometimes."
The camaraderie between the Old Abes squad has made the ride that much more enjoyable for its two seniors.
"My teammates are my best friends, and I'm so lucky that I've had the opportunity to make so many great memories with them," Bernhardt said. "I'm hoping to make a few more next week."
The road to University Ridge required the two seniors to push each other every step of the way. Peterson feels that has been invaluable in their consistency over the years.
"I think it's really helped me, and Zach too, that we've been able to help each other along our high school golf careers," Peterson said. "We've pushed each other so much and gotten so much better, and fell in love with the game even more."
They've got one more journey to add to their story. That includes one more van ride with the team, one more time to pull on the purple polo, and one more chance to perform under pressure.
And they get to do it on the state's biggest stage.
"I love the course, personally," Bernhardt said. "I feel like I have most of the holes figured out at this point, so it's just about sticking to your game plan when you get down there and not allowing yourself to make bad decisions under pressure."
However things turn out, the results will be what they'll be. And years down the road, those results will be just one of the things the seniors will reminisce about from this four-year period of their lives.
"I'm going to miss the van rides down, socializing with all the guys, and feeling that pressure with all my closest friends right along with me," Peterson said.
Division 2
Memorial isn't the only team making a third consecutive trip to state. Rice Lake is returning to University Ridge for the third time in three years, on the back of a shared individual sectional title by Simon Cuskey and Blake Zadra earlier this week.
The Warriors took third as a team in 2017 and fourth in 2018. Cuskey placed eighth to lead Rice Lake individually last year, and Braeden Resnick tied for 20th.
Rice Lake posted the second-best sectional team score of any team in Division 2 and will be one of the favorites at the state meet.
Division 3
Osseo-Fairchild and Spring Valley are both competing as teams at state. The Thunder took second at the Abundant Life/Madison Country Day sectional, while Spring Valley was second at Cumberland.
Sawyer Anderson and Cooper Ward both placed in the top 10 for the Thunder at sectionals last week. Colton Kotval was a top-10 finisher for Spring Valley.
Osseo-Fairchild posted one of the best sectional team scores in Division 3.
Eleva-Strum's Isaac Larrabee is coming off an individual sectional championship which earned him a spot in Madison for a fourth time in his career. He tied for 22nd at state last year after tying for 19th as a sophomore and 37th as a freshman.