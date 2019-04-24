Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls has a young team following last year's fourth-place finish in the conference. With only one senior on the roster, it may be a bit of a rebuilding year for the Cardinals. They reached sectionals last spring, where Alex Nelson, Brett Elkin and Ian Olson all got experience. ... Eau Claire Memorial won the Big Rivers last year and placed third at the Division 1 state tournament. The Old Abes have a lot of experience back, including Zach Bernhardt, who placed third individually at state. Billy Peterson returns as the reigning the Big Rivers player of the year. Max Savaloja also brings back state tournament experience. ... Eau Claire North is very young this season. The Huskies have no seniors, and all but one player is a freshman or sophomore. Caden Sutter and Nick Owens could feature as a couple of North's top players this spring. Sutter had the lowest score for North at the first conference meet of the year. ... Hudson has a handful of its top golfers back and is considered one of the main contenders in the Big Rivers by conference coaches. Sophomores Bennett Swavely and Ben Pendleton will team up with senior Charley Chase to form a very strong trio of golfers. Hudson won the first BRC meet of the season. ... Menomonie, like many others in the conference, will field a young team this spring. The Mustangs' top five in the lineup are all sophomores or juniors. Michael Maguire was a sectional qualifier last spring, and Grant Imsande missed sectionals by one stroke. With more experience under their belts, they'll try to help the team improve on its last-place finish in the conference. ... Rice Lake has gone to state two years in a row in Division 2, and should be strong again. Four of the five players who helped lift the Warriors to a third-place finish at state are back. Simon Cuskey placed eighth at state individually, while Braeden Resnick tied for 20th. Blake Zadra and Tyson Tomesh both placed in the top 35 at state. ... River Falls went to state in Division 1 last season. Three of their five state golfers are back, led by Maxamillian Xiong. He tied for second in the first BRC tournament of the year. Taylor Thompson and Taylor Rotsaert are also back.
Cloverbelt
Altoona needs to replace its top golfer, Grant Curtis. He topped the individual final golf standings in the Cloverbelt postseason. ... Cadott returns five of its top six golfers from last season, including Zak Schofield, the Hornets' top finisher in the final standings. Sam Briggs, Coy Bowe and Cole Sopiarz also are back. ... Fall Creek has good team numbers this spring. Ariel Heuer is the squad's top returning golfer. She was a sectional qualifier last year, where she placed 27th. She was an honorable mention all-conference selection. Other returning lettermen include Cameron Fahrman, Mason Svee, Dan Messerschmidt and Arin Lipke. ... McDonell/Regis is led by Myles Fish and Adam Waldusky, who will look to fill in the shoes of Andrew Reis and Ethan Petersilka. Fish is a preseason first-team all-conference selection. The Saints earned a Division 3 sectional appearance last year. ... Osseo-Fairchild won the league last year and is a favorite again this spring. The Thunder lose Colin Sumner but still return two of their top golfers in junior Drew Vold and senior Cooper Ward. The Thunder are ranked No. 8 in the latest Golf Coaches Association Rankings in Division 3. ... Stanley-Boyd reached sectionals last season, and has one player back from that lineup: Milo Koenig. He placed 22nd at sectionals a year ago. There are only two seniors on the Orioles' roster this spring. ... Thorp made it to sectionals last spring, and has all of its golfers that competed there returning. Senior Alex Tyznik had the best sectional finish of the bunch, taking 15th.
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax needs to replace its top two golfers from last season. Boden Bergeson and Hunter Rebak are the most experienced returners. ... Durand should be a contender for the conference title after returning its top three and four of its top five. TJ Tulip, Dawson Kurth and Julia Hayden finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Dunn-St. Croix tournament last season. ... Elk Mound returns with an experienced team. Marcus Kinblom, Max Marquardt, Kaitlin Schiferl, Colton Ward and Ethan Rubenzer all have spent time playing varsity golf. The Mounders should be able to compete in the top half of the conference this year. ... Glenwood City should be near the top of the league thanks to preseason second-team selections Dillon Hierlmeier and Will Owen. ... Mondovi needs to replace the second and third-place finishers from last year's conference tournament, Garrett Gifford and Kobe Fuentes. The Buffaloes next three golfers are all back, including preseason second-team selection Seth Fremstad. ... Spring Valley is coming off a Dunn-St. Croix title, but needs to replace individual medalist Tyler Leach, who is now golfing collegiately at Marquette. The Cardinals finished fourth in the Division 3 Luck/Frederick Sectional but were 22 shots away from a second straight state appearance. Returning are preseason all-conference first-teamers Colton Kotval and Trevor Stangle and second-teamer Josh Hannack.
Dairyland
Alma/Pepin, which finished sixth in the conference tournament, is led by Jordan Fluekiger and Wyatt Johnson. ... Blair-Taylor is led by Nick and Noah Shepherd, both all-conference preseason selections. The Cardinals finished fifth at the Dairyland Championship last season. ... Eleva-Strum continued its dominance in league play, winnings its 21st consecutive golf title last season. If the Cardinals are to continue the streak, they'll have to do it without 2018 Dairyland champion Drew Severson. Nick Higley, who finished in second, returns and is a preseason all-conference selection. ... Cochrane-Fountain City finished in second in the Dairyland last season and seems poised to make the jump to No. 1 after returning all five of its top golfers. Jacob Jandro and Daniel Krause are both preseason all-conference first-team selections, while Noah Ehlenfeldt and Jason Wiersgalla are on the second team. ... Gilmanton a fourth-place finisher at the tournament last year, is led by Carter Rud, Tanner Hovey and Cody Serum. ... Independence is looking to bounce back from a seventh-place finish last season but should see growth from Gabe Rombalski, who showed promise as a freshman last season. ... Whitehall finished third in the Dairyland Tournament last season and returns James Breska, but needs to replace Caden Schaub and Nate Dubiel.
Heart O' North
Barron finished in fifth in the final standings last year and needs to replace Mitchell Fornell, Jordan Nevin and Ethan Kobernick. ... Bloomer took second in the conference last season, and has some experienced golfers back. Johnny Bleskacek was a first team all-conference honoree last year, and Bradley Sarauer narrowly missed out on all-conference honors. While there is that experience, there are also several players who are new to golf on the team. ... Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished in seventh place in last year's final standings and needs to replace Casey Lamie. ... Cumberland was sixth in the final standings and conference tournament last year. ... Ladysmith's group, looking to challenge the favorites of Northwestern and Hayward, are led by Hans Schultz. He's a preseason second-team selection. The team is looking to make a jump from last place in the 2018 final standings.
Others
Baldwin-Woodville's Matt Mueller and Tyler Rudd are both preseason all-conference selections in the Middle Border Conference. The Blackhawks return three of their top four from last season and get back Jacek Nickowski, who took the last two years off to focus on soccer. ... Cameron's Brice Klarbunde finished 22nd at the Division 3 state tournament last season. He's a preseason first-team all-conference selection in the Lakeland East. ... Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Kyra Wright is on the preseason all-Lakeland East second team. ... Flambeau, a candidate to finish in the top three in the Lakeland East, has a pair of preseason all-conference selections in first-teamer Hunter Wittrig and second-teamer Mike Feiresen.
