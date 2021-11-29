The Big Rivers Conference has a rich history in boys hockey, and the pedigree to prove it. The league has sent a team to the state tournament for 18 straight seasons, and several alumni have gone on to reach the highest levels of hockey.
There may be a few new faces on the ice this winter, but they're still expecting to uphold the Big Rivers' strong tradition.
It starts with Hudson, the reigning Division 1 state champion. The Raiders won the conference last season before going on to hoist the gold at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids. With plenty of top-tier experience, the Raiders are aiming for another state championship to add to their collection.
"Hudson has a strong tradition of success at the youth and high school levels and I am proud to be a part of it," said second-year coach Davis Drewiske, a Hudson native who played six seasons in the NHL.
The Raiders can build around one of the best defensemen in Wisconsin. Max Giblin earned first team all-state honors last winter. Offensively, Hudson has second team all-state forward Carter Mears returning.
But winning the Big Rivers is rarely easy. The Raiders did so comfortably last season, but the title often comes down to a point or two separating the top teams in the standings. There's enough experience around for a number of teams to provide a challenge for the defending champions.
Eau Claire North took second in the conference last season, and with a big senior group on the ice this year, the Huskies are aiming for more success. They've been to state as recently as 2019.
Caden Sutter tallied 24 points, the second-best total on the team last year, and headlines the returning group. Jack Kein and Sam Feck added 10 points each, and Tristan Bock returns with plenty of minutes logged in net.
"We have a top-loaded senior and junior returning group of players and expect to compete in every game, and especially in BRC play," coach Ryan Parker said.
Eau Claire Memorial placed third in the conference last season and is off to a good start to the year with a tournament title over the weekend. The Old Abes have one of the conference's top scorers in Peyton Platter, who found the back of the net 16 times a season ago. Luke Lindsay had a knack for assisting goals last winter and has picked up right where he let off.
"Our team will be very dedicated and ready to put everything on the line," Memorial assistant coach Graydon Skok said.
Chippewa Falls has risen to the upper echelon of the Big Rivers lately, with a conference title and trip to state in 2020. The Cardinals have an all-state caliber goaltender in Bridger Fixmer, who is back on the ice after an injury-riddled junior season. Owen Krista, Ben Carlson and Trevor Bowe are seasoned skaters for a Cardinals group that has the talent to compete in the league.
"(We're) looking to take the next step in conference and the playoffs," coach Scott Parker said.
Rice Lake seems primed to build on a fifth-place finish in the Big Rivers last season. The Warriors made a run to the Division 2 sectional finals last year and have four of their top six scorers returning.
"I think right now this could end up being the best team, and I know it’s too early to say it, but it could be the best team I’ve coached here so far," coach Josh Engel told the Rice Lake Chronotype. "I expect big things and time will tell."
Menomonie and River Falls both have influxes of new talent and will look to improve on sixth- and seventh-place finishes in the BRC. While they may be young, both are expecting to make some strides.
"We will be young and a little inexperienced, but we will be exciting," Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said.
Ditto for River Falls.
"We will for sure improve," new coach Cam Wilken said. "We have good, young future depth scoring as well as what we believe to be one of the best goalies in the BRC with Jayden Serene."
Playing in the Big Rivers sets up teams well for the postseason, regardless of where they finish. Menomonie won a playoff game in Division 2 last season, and Rice Lake was a win away from a second consecutive trip to state.
Conference play begins Tuesday with each team in action.