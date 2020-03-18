Chippewa Falls goalie Bridger Fixmer has added another impressive accolade to his resume after just his first year as a starter.
Fixmer, already a finalist for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Goalie of the Year, was named a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team selection on Wednesday. He's joined on the 24-player first team by two other locals, Hudson forward Peyton Hanson and defenseman Max Giblin.
Fixmer stepped into a full-time role this season as a sophomore and succeeded right away, finishing atop the league in save percentage and earning All-Big Rivers first team honors. He helped backstop the Cardinals to their first trip to the state tournament since 1999, only allowing one goal in each of Chi-Hi's four postseason games.
Overall, he posted a 19-5-0 record, a 1.48 goals against average and a .948 save percentage.
Hanson led the Big Rivers in scoring during the regular season with 55 points on 28 goals and 27 assists. He added an additional three points in three playoff games.
Giblin, a sophomore, notched seven goals and 28 assists from the blue line during the regular season.
Also receiving all-state honorable mentions were Chippewa Falls forwards Isaac Lindstrom and Isaac Frenette, Eau Claire Memorial forward Joe Kelly, Chippewa Falls defenseman Blake Trippler, Baldwin-Woodville forward Zac Holme, Baldwin-Woodville defenseman Wyatt Sundby, Hudson forward Sam Ross and Hudson goalie Alex Ripplinger.
Baldwin-Woodville's Lucas Trickle and Hudson's Jake Drewiske were named the Section Coach of the Year for Division 2 Section 3 and Division 1 Section 1, respectively. Chippewa Falls assistant coach Jeremy Staves was named the Assistant Coach of the Year for Division 1 Section 1.
Menomonie was also honored, earning an academic state champions distinction for Division 2 Section 3.