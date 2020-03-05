MADISON – None of the players on the Chippewa Falls boys hockey squad were alive the last time the Cardinals made the trip down to state. Some of their parents may not have even met yet.
They’ve certainly heard stories about it though, some coming from the man behind the Chi-Hi bench.
It’s been 21 years since the last time Scott Parker guided a Cardinal team down to state. And even the long-time bench boss admitted it’s a bit surreal to be back.
“It is, but it isn’t,” Parker said Wednesday after the team’s first practice in Madison. “As a coach, you have expectations and you push your kids. If they follow your lead, which they did, it shouldn’t be that surreal. This is the direction we want to go.”
Chippewa Falls will make its long-awaited return to the state hockey tournament Friday. And while they soak in the sights and sounds of the state capital, they’re preparing for a team that’s gotten used to the glitz and glamour of the Alliant Energy Center.
Verona, which bested Eau Claire North on the Madison ice last year, is making its third straight appearance at state. The Wildcats are looking for their first championship game appearance in this run and their first state title since 2014.
Leading the way for the Wildcats is Big 8 co-player of the year Cale Rufenacht, one of four all-conference first-team selections for the squad. Verona is ranked fifth in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 1 rankings.
“We’ve got tape,” Parker said. “We don’t get to know them that well because of tape, but we’re getting an idea.”
Verona certainly poses a difficult challenge, but if the Cardinals are anything, they’re battle tested. The WIAA’s decision to split hockey into two divisions expanded Chi-Hi, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial’s sectional to include a pair of hockey powerhouses, Wausau West and Hudson.
Chippewa Falls needed to beat three teams that played at state last year, Eau Claire North, Wausau West and Hudson, to get to this point. The Cards have won 12 straight, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak in January.
“It’s all happened so quick,” senior Isaac Lindstrom said. “Up until today when we got here, I hadn’t really had time to stop and think what’s happened. It’s been an unreal feeling and I definitely want it to continue. Hopefully it ends in a championship.”
They’ve stayed alive on the back of a sound defense, featuring stellar sophomore goalie Bridger Fixmer, and an offense led by its two star Isaacs, Lindstrom and Frenette.
For Parker, the run has showed his team’s ability to get through the tough moments and the grind of the season. For the upperclassmen, they’ve been on the cusp before but saw their dreams dashed in the postseason.
“It’s not easy all the time,” Parker said. “We’ve had some heartbreaking defeats over the last few years. To get here and finally have all that pay off, it’s really enjoyable.”
And after years of the Big Rivers being represented in Madison by the Eau Claire schools and Hudson, it’s Chippewa Falls’ time once again.
“It’s just a perfect scenario,” Lindstrom said. “The underdogs getting their chance at a championship.”
“It’s awesome,” added Frenette. “It’s just really good for Chippewa.”
Opening faceoff is set for approximately 12:15 p.m., with the contest following the D1 semifinal between Notre Dame and the University School of Milwaukee.
“Chi-Hi will be here in force on Friday,” Parker said. “We’ll do the best we can by our town and for the emblem we wear on the front of our jersey.”