Both Menomonie and Rice Lake boys hockey would most likely be watching the playoffs from home by this point under the old system.
The Big Rivers regular season is a testament to the struggles the schools have had against foes with much higher enrollments and strong hockey traditions. Rice Lake and Menomonie finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the conference, with the Mustangs’ lone BRC victory coming against the Warriors. Rice Lake managed to knock off Eau Claire North this season, but that was an anomaly. Last year, the Huskies won a playoff matchup between the teams 10-1.
But thanks to the WIAA’s decision to split the hockey postseason into two divisions, both local schools will play for a trip to the state tournament in Madison on Saturday.
“I think this is a really good thing, what’s happening with the WIAA,” Rice Lake head coach Josh Engel said. “For these small towns like Rice Lake and Hayward, even River Falls and Somerset, it’s going to help hockey grow. Right now our players are playing so well and they are so excited to have this experience.”
The WIAA is in the first year of a two-year experiment, splitting off the smallest 32 hockey schools into a second division. While there’s now two tournaments, the amount of state-bound teams has stayed at eight, with four Division 1 and four Division 2 programs set to play at Alliant Energy Center.
That decision wasn’t beloved by the Division 1 programs, as their path to state suddenly got more difficult with an expanded sectional. Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls now have to go up against hockey powers Hudson and Wausau West if the trio of schools hope to get to state out of “The Sectional of Death” as some have called it.
But for schools like Menomonie and Rice Lake, suddenly the big boys at their level, it makes for added opportunity.
“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” said Kaleb Miller, the Mustangs’ leading scorer. “Growing up, we never thought we’d be able to (be here).”
Even with an enrollment advantage against most of the field, neither squad was expected to make it this far. The fifth-seeded Mustangs needed to pull off two upsets in Sectional No. 3, first besting No. 4 West Salem/Bangor before eliminating top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville. Rice Lake, a No. 4 seed in Sectional No. 1, upset top-seeded Amery.
“We’ve been kind of an up-and-down team,” Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said. “The team right now is trusting in each other, from the goaltender all the way up to the top line.”
And with success, support usually follows.
“Last game against Amery, we had just as many fans at the Amery ice arena as Amery did,” said Engel, a former American Hockey League player. “It looks like our community here in Rice Lake is backing the hockey team.”
Engel, in his fifth year managing the Warriors’ program, said he expects the playoff run will help draw kids to the youth program. When it comes to the near future, it helps him build a culture on varsity.
“The biggest thing that we try and preach is family and team,” Engel said. “We’ve been really fortunate with our junior and senior class the last handful of years. ... We don’t have cliques, that divide. We have a family.”
As for the next matchups, both squads will see familiar foes. Menomonie will play Somerset at 4 p.m. in the Spartans’ home rink after previously falling 6-4 to the squad in December at Fanetti Ice Arena. But don’t write off the Mustangs based on that result, as the team lost to Baldwin-Woodville 9-3 in the regular season before besting the Chieftains 3-2 in the postseason.
“We’re kind of on a revenge tour,” Miller said. “The tough schedule in the regular season in our conference helped us a lot.”
Rice Lake will travel to Superior to take on Hayward, a team that the Warriors played to a 2-2 tie in Rice Lake and lost to 2-1 in Hayward. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.
“They’re fighters, they don’t quit,” Engel said. “Let’s say we get up by a couple goals, we know we have to keep pressing because we know they are not going to give up.”
Both teams have only made the state tournament twice all time, with Menomonie’s last trip coming in 1991. Rice Lake last made it in 2009, ending a 29-year drought.
The games are a part of a busy day of prep hockey for local teams, with Chippewa Falls also still alive at the Division 1 level and the Eau Claire Area Stars fighting for a trip to state on the girls’ side.