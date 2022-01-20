The Memorial boys hockey team’s 11-game winning streak has come to an end. The Hudson Raiders defeated the Old Abes 4-2 at Hobbs Ice Center Thursday night.
The victory puts the Raiders in pole position for the Big Rivers Conference championship. The teams were tied for first in the conference ahead of Thursday’s matchup, with Hudson ranked first in the state and Memorial right behind at No. 2.
“This is a big win for us,” Hudson head coach Davis Drewiske said. “Hopefully it’s good momentum for us.”
Despite the negative temperatures outside, the ice quickly heated up thanks to the Raiders’ strong possession, which proved to be fruitful. Hudson’s Matt Mauer scored the first goal of the game in the third minute.
The Old Abes did their best to respond, but none of their attempts on goal in the first period were successful.
Hudson kept their momentum going and Carter Mears scored the team’s second goal with 2:40 left in the period, ending the first with a 2-0 lead.
In the second period, Memorial was able to add their own to the scoreboard. Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped a shot attempt from the Old Abes, but Memorial’s Connor Byrne tapped the puck across the line and into the goal less than three minutes into the second period.
Ten minutes later, Alex Pottratz came in with a power-play goal for the Raiders, maintaining their lead and finishing out the period up 3-1.
The Raiders were clutch on power plays. Pottratz capitalized on another power play in the fifth minute of the third period to push the Raiders’ lead 4-2.
“We always ask our special teams to be a difference maker,” Drewiske said. “Certainly, they’ve got to take advantage of opportunities when they get them.”
Despite Hudson’s fourth goal, Memorial dominated the ice in the third. And, it seems, power plays were key for both teams.
Senior Peyton Platter, who leads the Abes in points this season, netted a power-play goal three and a half minutes later. It was his 19th goal and 35th point this season.
Memorial continued to rule the ice for the last nine minutes, and despite the Raiders giving up two players to the penalty box, the Abes were unable to score.
“We scored two power-play goals, but we missed on some opportunities,” Memorial head coach Mike Collins said.
Neither team was able to add anything else to the scoreboard, finishing the game out 4-2 in favor of the Raiders.
“We just didn’t have enough juice,” Collins said, “and we didn’t get it done early enough.”
This was Memorial’s first loss since Dec. 2, when they fell to the Raiders in Hudson. Memorial is now 13-2-1 overall and 7-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, and Hudson is 13-3-0 overall and 8-1 in conference.
The Old Abes take on the Rice Lake Warriors Tuesday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.
Hudson 4, Memorial 2
Hudson 2 1 1 — 4
Memorial 0 1 1 — 2
First period: 1, Hudson, Matt Mauer (Zach Kochendorfer), 2:13; 2, Hudson, Carter Mears (Mauer, Max Giblin), 14:20 (pp). Second period: 3, ECM, Connor Byrne (Luke Lindsay, Peyton Platter), 2:41 (pp); 4, Hudson, Alex Pottratz (Carson Strapon, Brody Dietz), 12:26. Third period: 5, Hudson, Pottratz (Oliver Schroeder, Harry Ross), 4:31 (pp); 6, ECM, Platter (Lindsay, Nick Madsen), 8:02 (pp).
Shots: Hudson 8-7-6-21, ECM 6-8-8-22. Penalties: Hudson 5 for 10 mins, ECM 4 for 8 mins. Goalies: Hudson: Aiden Tepper-Engh (22 shots, 20 saves); ECM: Will Seymour (21 shots, 17 saves).