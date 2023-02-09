The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes made an impressive comeback in the third period versus Chippewa Falls Thursday night, forcing an overtime period and ultimately taking the Cardinals 4-3. This was the last game of the regular season, and both teams are headed into the playoffs.
A Cardinal penalty gave the Old Abes a power play opportunity early in the first period. The Cardinals killed off the power play, only to allow a goal from Abes’ Dylan Byrne two seconds later, bringing Memorial ahead 1-0
The Old Abes did not have the same success in killing off their first period power play, and with Sam Widholm in the box with a holding penalty, the Cardinals took advantage of the power play opportunity. Chippewa Falls senior Reid Post netted the puck and tied up the score 1-1.
In the second period, Memorial’s Nick Masden gained himself two minutes in the penalty box. With the Abes shorthanded, the Cardinals’ Gus Thorp was able to make use of the power play. Thorp netted a goal off a pass from Mason Johnson and the Cardinals took the lead 2-1 with 8:51 left in the second.
The Abes amped up their intensity, fighting to even out the score. A penalty from Chi-Hi’s Johnson shorthanded the Cardinals, giving the Abes a power play advantage, but the Abes were unsuccessful in capitalizing on the opportunity.
Despite a hard defensive attempt from the Abes, the Cardinals pulled even further ahead with another goal from Thorp putting the Cardinals up 3-1 at the end of the second period
In the third, the Abes made an impressive comeback, with an unassisted goal from Byrne brought them back to a one-goal deficit.
With 31.5 seconds left in the game, Benji Roberts netted the puck off a pass from Mack Diggins, tying the score up 3-3 and forcing the game into overtime.
Both teams fought hard in the overtime period, and a goal from Blake Ahneman gave the Old Abes their final regular season win.
“Obviously coming back from a three one deficit made it exciting for us,” Collins said, “and getting the win makes it a little more exciting.”
The Abes outshot the Cardinals 44-14, making Chi-Hi goalie Derek Strong put in the work with 40 saves. Abes’ Reed Rybak had 11.
The No. 5 seeded Cardinals are set to play Ashland on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls in the first round of playoff matchups. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
Memorial, being the No. 1 seed, has the first round bye. They are set to play at the end of next week at Hobbs.