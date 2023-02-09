North v Memorial Hockey

Nolan Ottum celebrates with Benji Roberts during a game against Eau Claire North on Feb. 2.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes made an impressive comeback in the third period versus Chippewa Falls Thursday night, forcing an overtime period and ultimately taking the Cardinals 4-3. This was the last game of the regular season, and both teams are headed into the playoffs.

A Cardinal penalty gave the Old Abes a power play opportunity early in the first period. The Cardinals killed off the power play, only to allow a goal from Abes’ Dylan Byrne two seconds later, bringing Memorial ahead 1-0