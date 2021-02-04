The three hockey games Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North have played against each other this winter have shown the growth of the Old Abes.
A young Husky squad earned a rare shutout against Memorial in Round 1, a 3-0 contest played in Altoona in early January. Memorial did well in Round 2, winning 4-2 last week, but allowed North to make it close with a third period comeback effort.
Round 3 showed just how dangerous the Abes can be when they are at their best.
Memorial clamped down on defense and notched the first three goals of the game to skate by North 5-2 in both teams’ playoff opener Thursday night at Hobbs Ice Arena. The Old Abes outshot North 38-16 in their most well-rounded showing against their arch foes.
“I’m just horribly pleased that we had the outcome we had tonight,” Memorial coach Mike Collins said. “We played strong tonight. We felt good coming into the game and we played hard the entire game. We didn’t get into penalty trouble and everyone contributed. That was the key.”
Peyton Platter scored twice and added an assist on the game-sealing empty netter, backing Memorial to its seventh win in its last eight games.
“We’ve definitely gotten better, which is very nice to see,” Platter said.
The defensive mindset was there from the get-go, with Memorial holding North to just one first period shot. Sam Brennan and Platter found the net for the Abes in the meantime, with Brennan ripping a shot from the right circle and Platter deking out North goalie Tristan Bock.
“It’s always a good thing to get a good start to the game,” Platter said. “It definitely sets the tone.”
Platter extended the lead to three less than a minute into the third period, collecting a rebound and firing it into the open net for the eventual game-winner. North showed sparks of a comeback attempt when Gabe Bestul picked a corner with 13 minutes remaining, but Carter Olson put Memorial back up three a minute and a half later with a shorthanded goal.
“I think some guys pressed a little hard there,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “You can’t score them all right away. It takes a little time and effort. You’ve still got to be mindful, if you don’t have the puck you’re on defense.”
North got back within two with two minutes remaining on a goal from Noah Bestul, but time was not on the team’s side. Cole Fisher ended any dreams of a miraculous turnaround with an empty netter that came with 1:04 remaining.
“Tonight we put together maybe one of our better games all year,” Collins said. “It was complete. The only unfortunate thing is that on a normal, non-COVID hockey season, this place would have had 1,500 people. It is unfortunate for the kids that they’re missing out on that. Nonetheless, they’re playing and they’re happy.”
The Huskies graduate just four seniors: Sam Thorp, Tyler Geroux, Tyler Albrecht and Johan Akervik. They’ll have a strong crop of returners next season.
“Those guys, they worked hard for what they have this year,” Parker said. “They had some great games this year for us that really helped us along the way.”
Thursday’s game was the first playoff contest between the city schools since the 2017-18 season, a game Memorial also won to advance to the state tournament. That was the last year the program made it to the sport’s pinnacle event in Wisconsin, and a tough road remains this season to get back.
Memorial advances to play the winner of Friday night’s D.C. Everest at Hudson game next Tuesday. Barring a major upset, the Old Abes will face a top-seeded Raiders squad that went undefeated in the Big Rivers this season and beat Memorial 6-0 and 5-4. The second game was the only loss Memorial has suffered in its last eight appearances.
The disparity in those final scores also shows the difference the past few months have made for Memorial. And now, they might be playing their best hockey yet.
“I expect another tough game,” Collins said of the possibility of a third meeting with Hudson. “If we’re going to advance we’ve got to play our best game every game from here on in.”
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Eau Claire North 2
ECM 2 0 3 - 5
ECN 0 0 2 - 2
First period: 1, Memorial, Sam Brennan (Christian Tavare), 3:18; 2, Memorial, Peyton Platter (Carter Olson), 15:28 . Third period: 3, Memorial, Platter (Tavare), :21; 4, North, Gabe Bestul (Noah Bestul), 3:54; 5, Memorial, Olson (Joe Kelly), 5:14 (sh); 6, North, Noah Bestul (Gabe Bestul), 14:58; 7, Memorial, Cole Fisher (Platter, Luke Lindsay), 15:56 (en).
Shots on goal: Eau Claire Memorial 14-14-10-38, Eau Claire North 1-5-10-16. Penalties: Eau Claire Memorial 3 for 6 mins, Eau Claire North 5 for 10 mins. Goalies: Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke (16 shots, 14 saves); Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock (37 shots, 33 saves).