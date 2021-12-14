The emotions of the annual intracity rivalry games tend to run high. Tuesday’s meeting between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial was no different.
Trips to the penalty box were regular as the old foes squared off in a fiery affair. Naturally, the difference was in special teams play.
Brady Moore scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Memorial penalty kill was strong from start to finish for a 4-2 win over rival Eau Claire North on Tuesday at Hobbs Ice Arena. It stretched the Old Abes’ win streak in the rivalry series to three, dating back to last season.
“I don’t know if we kept (our composure) the entire game, but we had enough of it throughout the game to squeak out a win,” Memorial coach Mike Collins said. “It’s expected. The boys are excited to play in intracity games, and I don’t have to bring any attention to it. But it was a hard-fought battle. North, we knew they’d play for the entire three periods and we did too.”
The Old Abes successfully killed eight penalties in a physical game, including a pivotal five-on-three opportunity for the Huskies midway through the third period while clinging to a 3-2 lead.
Christian Tavare and Luke Lindsay added goals for Memorial in the first period, but the game wasn’t decided until the third. North scored once in each of the first two periods to enter the third tied at 2-2.
Moore tucked the go-ahead goal into the net from close range within the first minute and a half of the third period.
“We knew that going into the third, whoever scored first would be huge,” said Lindsay, who also had an assist for the Old Abes. “I’m proud of the boys for sticking in there and getting that goal and then finishing it off.”
Tavare put Memorial ahead with a wrister from the left of the net late in the first period, capitalizing on a power play and giving the Abes a 1-0 lead.
The advantage didn’t last for long though, as North’s Noah Bestul equalized with a close-range, one-timer from just outside the crease two minutes later. But Lindsay ensured Memorial would enter the first intermission with the lead, firing a goal in from just in front of the blue line with 25 seconds left.
The flurry of goals capped a physical first period which saw several players sent to the penalty box, but few chances to actually capitalize against staunch penalty kill units.
The Huskies again fought back in the second period. Each side endured another slew of penalty kills until North’s Carter Plante evened the score at 2-2 with a goal just before the break. Caden Sutter stole the puck on the Old Abes’ blue line, and it eventually reached Plante, who rocketed it home for a score.
After Moore gave Memorial the lead in the third, North’s best chance to tie it back up came midway through the period. The Huskies had a five-on-three advantage for a minute and a half, but couldn’t punch through Memorial’s defense.
“It starts with our goaltender and we work our way out,” Collins said. “We had good position and got pucks cleared. Some of it’s luck, some of it’s skill and some of it is just being in the right place at the right time, but I’ll take it all day long when we win.”
Connor Byrne iced the victory away with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Memorial topped North in the regional finals 5-2 last season and has won three in a row in the series.
“You grow up with them playing youth hockey, so it’s just a great rivalry,” Lindsay said. “It’s so fun to get out there and the fans in the building were super energetic. It was a great time and a great game.”
The rivalry victory continued a solid start to the season for the veteran Old Abes. Memorial entered the week ranked No. 4 in Division 1 in WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s state rankings. The Abes fell to Hudson in last season’s sectional semifinals, but have an experienced group back this winter.
The Huskies entered the game with five wins already this season after outscoring their foes 37-11, but faced one of their toughest tests of the year to date. Still, they battled a state-ranked team to the end in a gritty showing.
The intracity rivalry rematch is set for Feb. 1 at Hobbs.
Memorial 4, North 2
Memorial 2 0 2 — 4
North 1 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, Memorial, Christian Tavare (Andrew Parrett), 14:33 (pp); 2, North, Noah Bestul (Brayton Thillman), 16:21; 3, Memorial, Luke Lindsay (Tyler Starich), 16:35. Second period: 4, North, Carter Plante (Gabe Bestul), 16:25. Third period: 5, Memorial, Brady Moore (Dylan Byrne), 1:25; 6, Memorial, Connor Byrne (Lindsay), 16:25.
Shots: Memorial 12-8-10-30, North 9-9-8-26. Penalties: Memorial 8 for 16 mins, North 6 for 12 mins. Goalies: Memorial: Will Seymour (26 shots, 24 saves); North: Tristan Bock (29 shots, 26 saves).