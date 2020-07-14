Mike Collins had to start a program from scratch the last time he was hired as a head coach in the city of Eau Claire. This time, he's inheriting a traditional power.
Collins, who served as the first head coach in UW-Eau Claire women's hockey history, was announced as the next head coach of Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey on Tuesday.
Collins commanded the Blugold women from the program's inception in 2000 until he was reassigned within the athletic department in 2015. He posted a 140-215-38 record.
He also has experience coaching in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League, the Western Professional Hockey League and in college at Lake Superior State. As a player, he spent four years at UW-River Falls and helped the Falcons win a 1983 NAIA national championship.
“He is a passionate coach who has tremendous knowledge of the game and compassion for kids,” Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson wrote in a statement. “He also brings to Memorial an understanding and appreciation for what it means to be a complete student-athlete.”
Collins takes over for Chris Tok, who was head coach of the Old Abes for three seasons. The former Wisconsin Badger led Memorial to the state championship game in Madison in his first season, seeing the team fall just short with a loss to conference foe Hudson, and a Big Rivers title in 2018-19. Despite that conference crown, Memorial's nine-year streak of making the state tournament was snapped that season due to a sectional semifinal loss to Hayward.
The Old Abes are coming off a 12-10-1 season overall but fared far better in Big Rivers play, notching a 9-2-1 record to finish second and just one point behind champion Hudson. Memorial, the fifth seed in its bracket, was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs with a 5-4 loss to fourth-seeded Onalaska/La Crosse.
Memorial had three non-seniors earn all-conference honors last year: junior forward Joe Kelly, junior defenseman Easton Tok, sophomore defenseman Luke Lindsay and sophomore goalie Kyler Strenke.