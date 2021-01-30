With a playoff city clash looming next week, Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey prevailed in the dress rehearsal.
The Old Abes got out to a 3-0 lead through the first two periods and held on despite a dangerous North comeback to earn a 4-2 victory Saturday night at Hobbs Ice Arena. The win gives Memorial a regular season split with its crosstown rival after North won the first matchup earlier this month in Altoona.
"We're a better team today than we were the last time that we played," Memorial coach Mike Collins said. "We've been doing some good things, but we didn't play a complete game. I'm real disappointed in the third period, but nonetheless, we did enough to win the game."
Memorial controlled play in the first period, outshooting the Huskies 10-3. That deficit was displayed on the scoreboard as well once Luke Lindsay and Sam Brennan found the back of the net. Lindsay took a slapper from the blue line 12 minutes in that beat North goalie Tristan Bock high to open the scoring. Four minutes later, Christian Tavare fed Brennan with a backhand pass from the side of the net, and the junior defenseman tapped the puck in while parked on the crease.
That goal was Brennan’s first at the varsity level.
"It feels great," Brennan said. "It took a long time, but to finally bury one feels great."
Peyton Platter pushed the lead to three midway through the second period on a goal that looked similar to Brennan's. This time it was Carter Olson with the pass, finding his teammate standing right on the crease and ready to pounce.
The tide began to turn in the late stages of the second period once penalties started to pile up for the Old Abes. Physicality was turned up after a North goalie interference penalty sparked a skirmish 10 minutes and 55 seconds into the frame. That kerfuffle led to a Memorial double minor, and three more Old Abes would head to the box before the final buzzer.
Robert Books kicked off the comeback with a powerplay point shot with eight and a half minutes remaining. With a new pep in its step, North got within one with 6:15 on the clock when Caden Sutter found Johan Akervik between the circles and the senior ripped one home.
The Huskies put on pressure until the final seconds, when Olson was able to slide the puck into an empty net to seal the Memorial victory.
"We ran out of time," North coach Ryan Parker said. "We've just got to execute better."
Eau Claire Memorial finishes the regular season at 10-6 and 6-4 in Big Rivers play. The Old Abes struggled some out of the gate, losing five of their first nine games, but have now won six of seven and are riding a four-game win streak into the postseason.
"We are definitely a different team," Platter said. "We've gotten so much better as a team, on and off the ice."
Eau Claire North finishes at 9-9 and 7-5 in the Big Rivers.
Thursday's playoff-opening matchup between these two teams will be the first postseason city clash since the 2017-18 season, when Memorial prevailed in the sectional finals to punch its state tournament ticket.
North is the fourth seed in the bracket, while Memorial is the fifth. Barring an upset, the winner will meet top-seeded Hudson in the sectional semifinals.
After a split in the regular season, who knows what to expect from these two?
"It's going to be a barnburner," Parker said. "It's definitely going to be a momentum game. Whoever can grab that momentum and roll with it, that's the way it's going to go. It'll be all hands on deck."
"It's the rubber match," Collins said, "two hungry teams."
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Eau Claire North 2
ECM;2;1;1 - 4
ECN;0;0;2 - 2
First period: 1, Memorial, Luke Lindsay (Joe Kelly, Peyton Platter), 11:53 (pp); 2, Memorial, Sam Brennan (Christian Tavare), 15:59. Second period: 3, Memorial, Platter (Carter Olson), 8:11 (pp). Third period: 4, North, Robert Books (Johan Akervik), 8:26; 5, North, Akervik (Caden Sutter), 10:45; 6, Memorial, Olson, 16:58 (en).
Shots on goal: Memorial: 12-7-10-29, North 3-10-13-26. Penalties: Memorial 9 for 18 mins, North 5 for 10 mins. Goalies: Memorial: Kyler Strenke (26 shots, 24 saves); North: Tristan Bock (28 shots, 25 saves). Records: Memorial 10-6, 6-4; North 9-9, 7-5.