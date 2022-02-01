For the second time this season, the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team has city bragging rights.
Luke Lindsay scored a hat trick as the Old Abes pulled away for an 8-3 win over Eau Claire North on Tuesday at Hobbs Ice Center. Memorial scored four times in the second period to build a five-goal lead, and despite a push from the Huskies, held on to sweep the regular season series between the two rivals.
“Our guys put the pucks in when they had to and did the right thing,” Memorial coach Mike Collins said on 98.7 The Fan’s radio broadcast after the game. “The results are good.”
Connor Byrne added two goals for Memorial as they snapped North’s 11-game winning streak. The second intracity meeting of the season pitted two of the state’s top three teams against each other. The Old Abes entered the night ranked No. 2 in Division 1, while North was No. 3.
Four goals in the second period stretched a 2-1 Memorial advantage to 6-1 entering the third period. Two of those goals came from Gabe Pankratz and Byrne late in the period.
“There’s no question that when you’re battling and battling, when you’re working hard and you get one (scored) on you near the end of the period, you just want to rest and regroup,” Collins said on the broadcast. “And then you get another ... You do what you can when you get the opportunities.”
Lindsay gave the Old Abes a brief lead in the first period, scoring on a quick shot after an interception in the Huskies’ zone. But North had an answer when Caden Sutter tapped home a loose puck in front of the Memorial net a few minutes later.
Byrne put the Old Abes ahead for good heading into the first intermission, scoring a short-handed goal with 3:35 left until the break.
“Short-handed goals, I don’t care what time of the game you get them, they help. They help a ton,” Collins said. “Our special teams did a nice job tonight.”
Lindsay got his second goal early in the second period off a sharp pass from Peyton Platter, knocking it home from just outside the net. Platter got a goal of his own a few minutes later, scoring on a power play to put Memorial ahead 4-1 midway through the period.
The Old Abes’ lead stretched further when Gabe Pankratz scored off a centering pass late in the second period, and Byrne followed with another in the final minute.
North scored twice in the span of two minutes midway through the third period, with Tommy Perkins and Nick Thompson scoring during a hot streak for the Huskies. It cut Memorial’s lead to three.
Lindsay finished his hat trick later in the third, answering North’s back-to-back goals to re-establish a four-goal lead. Tyler Starich added a goal of his own in the closing minutes to seal the season sweep for Memorial.
It was another physical matchup between the old rivals, one which featured 11 penalties.
North hosts River Falls on Thursday, while Memorial visits Menomonie that night.
Memorial 8, North 3
North 1 0 2 — 3
Memorial 2 4 2 — 8
First period: 1, Memorial, Luke Lindsay , 4:50; 2, North, Caden Sutter (Gabe Bestul), 9:13; 3, Memorial, Connor Byrne (Peyton Platter), 13:25 (sh). Second period: 4, Memorial, Lindsay (Platter), 3:57; 5, Memorial, Platter, 6:33 (pp); 6, Memorial, Gabe Pankratz (Brady Moore), 15:21; 7, Memorial, Byrne (Andrew Parrett), 16:22. Third period: 8, North, Tommy Perkins (Logan Hesselman, Bestul), 2:51; 9, North, Nick Thompson (Ty Thompson), 4:41; 10, Memorial, Lindsay (Byrne, Platter), 8:02 (pp); 11, Memorial, Tyler Starich, 15:53.
Shots: North 12-10-12-34, Memorial 15-16-9-40. Penalties: North 4 for 8 mins, Memorial 7 for 14 mins. Goalies: North: Tristan Bock (40 shots, 32 saves); Memorial: Will Seymour (34 shots, 31 saves).