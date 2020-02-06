Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey will need a spotless record and some help the rest of the way if the Old Abes are going to earn another Big Rivers Conference championship. While the odds seem slim, the Abes kept the dream alive Thursday.
Three Memorial players found the back of the net in the second period as the squad bounced back from a 5-3 loss to Chippewa Falls with a 3-0 victory against River Falls Thursday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
“This is huge just to get us back on the right path,” Memorial forward Joe Kelly said. “We need to go on a run.”
The win kept Memorial alive in a conference race that seems to be Hudson’s to lose. The Raiders pushed their point total to 18 with a 10-2 victory against Menomonie on Thursday, putting them three points ahead of the Abes.
Memorial can still mathematically catch the Raiders with two games remaining. The Abes would need Hudson to be upset by Rice Lake, currently second to last in the standings, and to beat the Raiders head-to-head in the BRC finale next Thursday.
Chippewa Falls entered Thursday in second in the Big Rivers following the win against the Abes, but had played an extra game compared to the other title contenders. The Cardinals are four points out with games against River Falls and Eau Claire North remaining.
Memorial, considered a serious candidate for the conference title from the get-go, lost ground with a pair of hiccups – playing North to a tie in the first city game and the recent loss to Chippewa Falls. Those results, combined with a win by the Raiders in the squads’ head-to-head matchup, have Hudson with a serious advantage.
At this point, the Abes aren’t focused on the race, though. That’s given them an opportunity to look within.
“We’ve got to get playing the right hockey and get some guys going with some confidence,” Memorial coach Chris Tok said. “We’ve just got to get playing the game the right way and believe we can win. And we can.”
If the Abes play like they did against the Wildcats the rest of the way, perhaps there’s a chance.
Kelly opened the scoring Thursday on a 4-on-4 opportunity, firing off a shot after receiving a cross-crease pass from Christian Tavare eight minutes into the second period.
River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann got a piece of it, but not enough to stop the puck from fluttering into the net.
Memorial scored two more in a 30-second span later in the frame, kicking off with a Peyton Platter goal with 7:14 before the second break. A rebound from Carter Ottum went right to Platter on the doorstep and he fired the shot home.
Pushing the lead to three was Max Savoloja, who followed up on a scoring opportunity by digging the the puck out of a scrum and firing past an already ice-bound Adermann.
“We were going to the net,” Savaloja said. “We just got bodies to the net, pucks came out and we did our job.”
Perhaps more notably, the Abes limited River Falls’ opportunities, especially after the first period. Memorial had also scored three times against Chippewa Falls Tuesday, but couldn’t stick with the Cardinals on the defensive end. Against Eau Claire North, the Abes lost the lead on four occasions.
The defense, which held the shots on goal on Kyler Strenke to 18, showed definite progress.
“Definitely not giving up too many odd-man rushes, cause that’s really killing us right now,” Savaloja said of the team’s focus entering the night. “Just keeping our goalies confident, getting shots on them from the outside.”
Memorial will host St. Paul Academy in non-conference play Saturday, its final tuneup before Round 2 of the intracity rivalry on Tuesday.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
River Falls 0 0 0 — 0
ECM 0 3 0 — 3
Second period: 1, ECM, Joe Kelly (Christian Tavare), 8:19; 2, ECM, Peyton Platter (Carter Ottum), 9:46; 3, ECM, Max Savoloja (Ottum), 10:16.
Shots on goal: River Falls 18, Eau Claire Memorial 35. Penalties: River Falls 5 for 10 mins; Eau Claire Memorial 2 for 4 mins. Goalies: River Falls: Andrew Andermann (35 shots, 32 saves); Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke (18 shots, 18 saves). Records: River Falls 6-14-2, 3-7-1; Eau Claire Memorial 10-8-1, 7-2-1.