SOMERSET — The opportunities were there, but the results weren’t.
The Menomonie boys hockey team battled neck and neck with Somerset in a Division 2 sectional final but an inability to convert on opportuniites was the difference in a 3-2 loss for the Mustangs on Saturday.
Somerset advances to play in a Division 2 state tournament semifinal on Thursday.
Somerset’s Antonio Gomez broke past the last line of defense for Menomonie and he beat goaltender Thomas Isenberger to give the Spartans a one-goal advantage with just three minutes, 38 seconds to play in the contest, which was ultimately the deciding goal.
“We sprung Gomez and he made a great individual effort, backhanded over the goalie,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said. “After that we’ve talked about what we do when we get that lead in the third and we just went to shutdown D — keep the puck away from our end.”
Menomonie had a few chances in the closing minutes to even the score, including with about 15 seconds left when a deflection by Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents created a mad scramble in front of the net. But the Spartans were just able to hold the Mustangs at bay.
Menomonie had entered the third period trailing 2-1 but with a 5-on-3 advantage for the first 1:30 of the final period. Kaleb Miller took advantage and scored his second goal of the game 45 seconds into the third to even the score. Assists were given to Clasen Cook and Zach DeMarce.
“We gave it a valiant effort, we worked hard,” Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said. “I thought we outplayed them for most the game. We just couldn’t capitalize on our chances.”
The Spartans opened the scoring three minutes into the contest as Jordan Brown squeezed one past Isenberger from behind the right corner of the net.
Despite facing a penalty late in the first Menomonie evened the score with a shorthanded score from Miller, assisted by DeMarce, with 2:28 until the period ended.
Somerset got the only goal of the second as once again a Spartan found himself one-on-one against Menomonie’s goaltender. Brown scored his second goal of the game as he received an assist from Abe Sirek and Beaudee Smith and found a clear beyond the backline of the Mustang defense.
“I think we just got a little caught puck watching instead of making sure you’re covering your guy, knowing where everybody is on the ice,” Ellis said of the final two goals by Somerset.
Menomonie outshot Somerset 31-22 in the game. Isenberger made 19 saves including a few other breakaway shots from Somerset. Ellis felt his goaltender grew more confident as the game went along and he made the plays necessary to keep his team in the game.
“I think it was important for him to get a couple saves underneath his belt, get comfortable, and I thought he settled down,” Ellis said of Isenberger. “It was a fluky first goal, nothing on him, so I though he played real well. As the game went on he got back into his game, did really well for his guys, helped out the defensemen.”
Bents totaled 31 saves in getting the victory and Gilkerson attributed much of the team’s style of play to having a cornerstone in net ready to clean up any mistakes on defense.
“He allows us to play that way,” Gilkerson said of Bents. “We can make a mistake and it doesn’t cost us. He can make up for a lot of mistakes, make us coaches look good.”
Menomonie ends the year with a 8-18 record, having played its best to close the year. After not registering back-to-back victories until the final two games of the regular season, the Mustangs won four in a row before Saturday’s defeat. Falling a game short of state it was still Menomonie’s first appearance in a sectional final since the 2004 season.
The Mustangs graduate seniors in Miller, DeMarce, Cook, Trent Weber, Dieter Heim, Justice Szotkowski, Cooper Gorecki and Austin Stokes.
“It was a great season. We had our ups and downs for sure. These guys came through in the end and I love these guys, I appreciate the hard work that they put in and I can’t be more proud of them,” Ellis said. “I know it hurts right now, I’ve been there as a player, so I understand but I’m so proud of them.”
Somerset 3, Menomonie 2
Menomonie 1 0 1 — 2
Somerset 1 1 1 — 3
First period: 1, Somerset, Jordan Brown (Owen McDonough), 2:46; 2, Menomonie, Kaleb Miller (Zach DeMarce), 14:32 (sh). Second period: 3, Somerset, Brown (Abe Sirek, Beaudee Smith), 6:49. Third period: 4, Menomonie, Miller (Claysen Cook, DeMarce), :46 (pp); 5, Somerset, Antonio Gomez (McDonough), 13:12.
Shots on goal: Menomonie 12-7-1—20; Somerset 6-11-1—18. Penalties: Menomonie 3 for 6 minutes; Somerset 6 for 12 minutes. Goalies: Menomonie: Thomas Isenberger (18 shots, 15 saves); Somerset: Kaleb Bents (20 shots, 18 saves).