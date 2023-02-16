The Memorial Old Abes met the end of their season Thursday night, falling 6-4 to the Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders in a hard-fought playoff matchup.
Early on in the first, a penalty on Wisconsin Rapids’ Jax Pagel gave the Abes their first power play opportunity.
The Abes made the Red Raiders’ goalie Milo Spurlin work hard during the power play, attempting numerous shots on goal, but were ultimately unable to score and the Red Raiders killed off the play.
Even at full strength, the Red Raiders struggled to keep control of the puck, giving it up to Memorial’s defense.
At 6:56, Memorial’s Gabe Pankratz received a penalty for elbowing, giving Wisconsin Rapids a power play opportunity. The Red Raiders made good use of their opportunity, dominating the ice, but with strategic defensive plays, the Abes were effective in killing off the power play.
In the twelfth minute, Benji Roberts snuck the puck past Spurlin and put the Abes on the board, 1-0. On the assist were Mack Diggins and Nolan Ottum.
Now down one, the Red Raiders ramped up their speed, no longer allowing the Abes to dominate the ice.
The Red Raiders maintained that speed after the first intermission, scoring 31 seconds into the second period.
The Abes offense struggled to put pucks in the net thanks to the Red Raiders’ strong presence right in front of the goal.
Memorial’s defense fended off pucks right and left, not allowing many to make their way down the ice to Memorial goalie Reed Rybak.
At 8:08, though, Memorial let one through, and the Red Raiders took the lead 2-1. Scoring for Wisconsin Rapids was Dekarske off a pass from Colin Stoflet.
Five seconds later, Stoflet spent time in the box for interference, granting the Abes a power play opportunity.
The Red Raiders killed off that power play, but a few minutes later, with two Red Raiders with penalties 18 seconds apart allowed the Abes over a minute and a half of 5-on-3 play.
With 3:33 left in the second, Jack Conner made use of the power play opportunity and tied up the score 2-2.
A minute later, the Red Raiders answered back, regaining their lead off a goal from Deskarske, finishing out the period 3-2.
In the third, the Abes started out shaky, and Wisconsin Rapids was ruling the ice.
Five and a half minutes in, Memorial’s Trevor Kircher received two minutes in the penalty box, and twenty seconds later, a goal from Carsen Gause put the Red Raiders further ahead, bringing the score up to 4-2.
After a pep talk on the ice from Memorial junior Dylan Byrne, the Abes started to ramp up their speed again, and a goal from Diggins with 5 minutes left gave them another push, now only down 4-3.
With their mojo back, the Abes set out to tie up the score, and they pulled Rybak out of the goal to add another attacker. This proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Abes.
Seconds later, Carter Morrison scored on the empty goal, bringing Wisconsin Rapids further ahead 5-3.
Memorial’s Diggins answered back with only 40 seconds left in the game, chipping away at that deficit and heading into a timeout with one goal to tie it up.
Coming out of the timeout, the Abes played with an empty net, and despite winning the face off and taking a shot on the Red Raiders’ goal, Wisconsin Rapids’ Trevor Villbaum was able to make a long shot on the empty net, securing the Red Raiders’ score with only 18 seconds left.
The Abes fell 6-4, ending their season.
Memorial will graduate eight seniors: goalies Reed Rybak and Brody Leupke, Defender Walker Woodworth, and forwards Sam Widholm, Jack Conner, Will Savaloja, Cruise Moser, and Jack Willems.