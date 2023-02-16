Memorial Hockey

Memorial's Dylan Byrne skates in to take a shot on Wisconsin Rapids' Milo Spurlin at the playoff matchup in Eau Claire Thursday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The Memorial Old Abes met the end of their season Thursday night, falling 6-4 to the Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders in a hard-fought playoff matchup.

Early on in the first, a penalty on Wisconsin Rapids’ Jax Pagel gave the Abes their first power play opportunity.