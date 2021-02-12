BALDWIN – It’s been a memorable playoff run for RAM hockey, a No. 5 seed that needed a pair of upsets to advance to Friday night's sectional final.
Unfortunately for the co-op, it ends in heartbreak.
Somerset's Noah Bailey scored the game-winning goal with 1:57 remaining in regulation, propelling the Spartans to 2-1 victory in Baldwin and ending RAM's hopes of the program's first trip to the state tournament.
RAM had chances to take the lead after equalizing late in the first period, but simply wasn't able to get another puck by Spartans goalie Kaleb Bents.
"It's tough, obviously," RAM coach Nick Stirmel said. "We knew coming in that we were coming into a tough goalie, an all-conference goaltender. We knew we had to put up a lot of shots, a lot of opportunities. I thought we did that really well. Unfortunately, we just didn't get that last one to fall our way."
Bailey became the Spartan hero on a well-placed shot. He pulled up right after crossing the blue line, firing the puck to the bottom left corner of the net to light the lamp.
"I just took a shot like I usually do," Bailey said. "I shoot a lot of pucks after practice. I took the shot and I didn't even know it went in. I was trying to coast down behind the goal line and I saw it was in. I got pretty excited after that."
Somerset was able to hold on in the closing moments, even as RAM got a brief power play chance in the final 15 seconds.
"We had quite a few (chances) that were right there," Stirmel said.
Somerset struck first with a goal from Owen McDonough, who was able to beat RAM goalie Alex Erickson on a wraparound with 2:49 remaining in the first period. But there was a quick response from Stirmel's crew, who tied the game just over a minute later.
Drew Goettl slid a pass ahead to Peyton Mayer, who corralled it through traffic, pulled off a deke and put the puck into the open net.
From there, the pressure increased as time passed. RAM had an excellent opportunity in the second period when back-to-back penalties gave it nearly four minutes straight with a man advantage, but Somerset had as many scoring chances during that stretch as RAM due to some defensive breakdowns. The third period brought a pair of RAM 2-on-1 chances, yet Bents was up to the challenge.
RAM outshot the Spartans 42-37, but Somerset is moving on to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
The game marked RAM's first appearance in the sectional finals since 2013. To get here, the team earned an upset of fourth-seeded West Salem in Round 1 before eliminating the top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks in the sectional semis.
"Our last regular season game we finished off with an overtime loss in a game we really didn't think we should have lost," Stirmel said. "The guys kind of gut-checked after that. The last three games have been hands down the best hockey we've played all year. They did everything they could. It just didn't go our way. I'm definitely proud of them."
These last two games show a clear improvement, considering RAM played both Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset twice during the regular season as part of its Middle Border Conference schedule. Despite going 8-11 overall, RAM struggled in league play, dropping all eight contests. It lost to Baldwin-Woodville 9-2 and 7-5 in the regular season, then bested the Blackhawks 7-6 in the postseason.
RAM lost to Somerset 6-0 and 7-4 in the regular season but was right there with the Spartans until the end Friday.
"That's a totally different team than we played earlier in the year," Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said. "Credit to them for coming and battling."
Somerset advances to the second-ever Division 2 state tournament and will now wait to be seeded. Semifinals will be played Thursday at the higher seed's home rink, while the state title bout is set for Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
"Just to get down to state like we did last year, back-to-back years, that's just amazing, really," Bailey said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for a high school player. It's all I could ask for."
RAM graduates five seniors – Dane Engstrom, Mayer, Goettl, Cade Struck and Bennett Seelen – but there's optimism for the future. It's a young team, made up predominately of sophomores.
"You could see it with the regular season scorers toward the end there, that they were starting to slowly gain some confidence and realize they could play with these guys," Stirmel said. "Come playoff time, they just went full tilt for it. Can't really ask for much more out of them."
Somerset 2, RAM 1
RAM;1;0;0;— 1
Somerset;1;0;1;— 2
First period: 1, Somerset, Owen McDonough (Noah Bailey), 14:11; 2, RAM, Peyton Mayer (Drew Goettl, Elijah Schmidt), 15:35. Third period: 3, Somerset, Bailey (AJ Simpkins, Jon Brown), 15:03.
Shots on goal: RAM 14-17-10—42; Somerset 12-12-13—37. Penalties: RAM 2 for 4 mins; Somerset 4 for 8 mins. Goalies: RAM: Alex Erickson (37 shots, 35 saves); Somerset: Kaleb Bents (42 shots, 41 saves).