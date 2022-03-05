MADISON — This year's boys hockey team for Rice Lake has solidified its spot in the record books.
The Warriors won their first state championship in program history with a 4-3 victory over St. Mary's Springs Academy in Saturday's Division 2 title game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
"It’s been a pretty cool experience this playoff run," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "We were peaking at the right time and coming into the state tournament here we were playing our best hockey. It’s pretty cool, it’s a pretty cool experience for the players. They’re going to remember this forever, the first Rice Lake team to win state."
Rice Lake netted a power play goal in the final minute of the second period and then did the same 36 seconds into the third to go up by two, before holding off the Ledgers' late rally.
"We had a one-goal lead and don’t think we were very comfortable with that." senior defenseman Keegan Gunderson said. "So when we finally got up by two goals I think we were a lot more confident and thought we had a better chance."
A St. Mary's Springs penalty with 1:07 to go in the second gave Rice Lake its first power play of the game. The Warriors took advantage as Cole Fenske swung the puck around the perimeter to Adam Timm, who then sent a shot toward the goal where Teagan Scheurer got his stick on it and flipped it up into the goal as Rice Lake headed into the final period ahead 3-2.
The Ledgers got a called for another infraction as the second period closed and Rice Lake had 1:35 left on the power play to begin the third. Again with the player advantage Rice Lake came through to go up two. Timm had the puck behind the net when Cole Fenske skated by him and Timm left it for Fenske as he cut for the corner of the goal and slid it into the back of the net to put the Warriors in front 4-2 with 16:27 to go in the game.
"The team that usually wins it, their power play and their penalty kill are really sharp, and ours was sharp," Engel said. "When we needed to score, they got it done twice."
Rice Lake kept St. Mary's Springs from narrowing the margin until late. A shot off the post slipped behind Rice Lake goaltender Ian Krance and Austin Westergaard was there for the Ledgers to make it a one-score game with 1:20 to play. There were a few attempts in the final minute to even the score but the Warriors held firm to claim its first state championship.
"It’s really unexplainable," senior forward Teagan Scheurer said. "We set a goal at the beginning of the season — we wanted to get here. It was a big accomplishment before and it’s even bigger now that we won. It’s amazing."
Rice Lake got an early boost by scoring in the opening minute of the contest. A loose puck had slipped out to an open area in front of the net where freshman forward Lucas Peters got a clean look and delivered as the Warriors jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 26 seconds into the game.
"From the first game here against Lakeland we didn’t have the best start, we were a little shaky," Engel said. "So it’s nice seeing us come out and score a goal real quick. I think it helps calm us down a little bit."
St. Mary's Springs tied it up about seven minutes in as Ian Sabel got the Ledgers on the scoreboard. The Warriors responded to head into the first intermission with a lead. Timm had the puck at the blue line where he avoided a hit in the boards and tapped the puck to Jace Fitzgerald. The junior forward had an open seam to the goal on the left side as he skated up and shot it past St. Mary's Springs goalie Hayden Rising to go back in front 2-1 with 4:20 until the end of the first.
Just 14 seconds into the third the game was tied again. There was a collision at the net after a shot which led to Krance being knocked over. A pass to clear the puck was then intercepted in front of net by Jonathon Korb who sent it into the goal.
St. Mary's Springs had a 13-7 advantage on shots in the second, but after the goal early in the period the Rice Lake defense locked in and held the Ledgers off board for the next 32 minutes of game action. Krance made 29 save in the win as the Warriors had a 34-32 advantage on shot on goal in the contest.
"When they put their goal in I was just like stay calm, (my teammates) are going to do the rest for me," Krance said. "I made the first save and they did a great job of clearing rebounds, frustrating them. They kept coming and we kept pushing back. It was a great team effort."
Two years ago the Warriors headed to state for the first time in 11 years, falling short to the same St. Mary's Springs team. This year was the second time Rice Lake had made the title game in its history as the 1980 squad came up short in the final game of the year. In its fourth state tournament appearance the Warriors were ready to finish the job. Rice Lake skated past Lakeland Union in Thursday's state semifinal and then took down the two-time defending champion Ledgers to earn the gold.
"I don’t even know how to describe the emotions," Gunderson said. "It’s just so amazing and everybody is so happy because we’ve worked so hard for this moment and to finally earn it and finally win it, it’s just an amazing feeling."