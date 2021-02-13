RICE LAKE — Seasons can come to an end so quickly.
The Rice Lake boys hockey team found that out the hard way in heartbreak fashion as Superior tied the game in the final minute before netting the game-winnner in overtime to defeat the Warriors 3-2 in a Division 2 sectional final on Friday in Rice Lake.
"Obviously it’s stings, it stings a lot," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "They stuck together the whole time, through this whole thing. That’s the most important part, but it obviously stings. You feel bad for the seniors, it’s such a great group of leaders on the team. They threw it all out there, everything they had."
Rice Lake (12-6-1) clung to a 2-1 advantage in the closing minute, but a shot from the perimeter from the Spartans (10-5) was deflected to Robert Powell in front of the net. He flipped the puck into the air and Rice Lake goalie Griffin Van Gilder appeared to have the puck in sight, but it slipped out of his glove and back into the net. That tied the game 2-2 with just 27.8 seconds to play in regulation.
"Once we got it across the red line with possession we were going to pull our goalie," Superior coach Jason Kalin said. "It was a matter of putting three guys on a puck and doing what you can to get shots on net and maybe get an ugly goal like we did."
Rice Lake was forced to regroup as the game headed to overtime. The initial faceoff was sent directly back to Van Gilder, who gloved it. Carson Gotelaere of the Spartans won the ensuing draw and slid by a Rice Lake defender, getting a shot past Van Gilder to net the overtime winner just nine seconds into the extra period.
"Hats off to Superior," Engel said. The goals they scored were just net front battles. That’s where breakdowns happen. They earned those goals, that’s for sure."
Rice Lake jumped ahead on Superior with a pair of scores in the second period. Just 15 seconds after a power play had ended for the Warriors, Adam Timm made a pass from the perimeter to Teagan Scheurer behind the net. He then dropped it in front for Tristan Scheurer, who scored to secure a 1-0 lead 1:40 into the second.
The Warriors added on with a power play goal as Teagan Scheurer was the beneficiary of a shot from Timm. Scheurer deflected it right past Superior goalie Jamie Durfee, putting the Warriors up a pair of goals with about eight minutes to play in the second. Cole Fenske also had an assist on the play.
Superior narrowed its deficit close to six minutes into the third when Kell Piggot got the Spartans on the board, setting up Superior to net the equalizer later in the game.
"We’re on the right track, Superior needs to get back on the map and we’re doing it in this division. It’s a good feeling," Kalin said of heading to the state tournament. "The competition in our section is the top I think. You look at Rice Lake, Hayward, New Richmond, they’re all excellent teams. This was a battle right to end."
Van Gilder made 29 saves in the game. Superior out shot the Warriors 32-25.
Rice Lake graduates a large senior class of nine student-athletes. Departing are Van Gilder, Jake Wilder, Brett Roux, Kolbjorn Ahlberg, Bryce Brettingen, Mason Ewert, Zach Holmstrom, Mason Roux and Tristan Scheurer.
"When I first started coaching here, these guys were in middle school, and watching them all grow up, it’s just been a pleasure for me," Engel said. "They’re turning into really good young men that have bright futures ahead of them. It’s sad seeing them go."
Despite falling short of its goal of returning to the state tournament, Engel said the season was a certainly a success. The Warriors finished fifth in the loaded Big Rivers Confernce, picking up a win against second-place Eau Claire North in the season finale. Rice Lake was a perfect 6-0 in nonconference games in the regular season before winning a pair of postseason contests. They didn't lose a game against a Division 2 team until Friday's defeat.
"This was a great year. We had a winning season, we beat a couple of big schools this year," Engel said. "We had a little section run beating every team until Superior tonight. We got better as the season went on, we kept improving. That was one of our goals, is every game we want to improve, and we played our best hockey at the end of the year."