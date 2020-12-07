RICE LAKE — After a strong close to last season, which included a run to the Division 2 state tournament, the Rice Lake boys hockey team is hopeful for a somewhat normal schedule as an experienced group of players look for some more postseason success.
“We’re expecting to have a good shot again (of going to state), as long as with COVID and everything that the season happens,” sixth-year coach Josh Engel said. “The boys are ready and they can see that we can do this thing again.”
The Warriors finished sixth at 3-9 in the Big Rivers Conference and 8-13-1 overall. In the first year the WIAA added a second division for the postseason, Rice Lake took advantage by winning three straight games to advance to the state tournament. In Madison, the Warriors lost to eventual champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a semifinal contest.
This year, the Warriors bring back a significant contingent of players who played pivotal roles in last year’s late season run.
The Warriors return key players at forward and in goal, while they will work to fill losses on the blue line.
Senior Griffin Van Gilder was 5-7-1 with a save percentage of .877 a season ago in net, while junior Ian Krance was 2-5 and had a .880 save percentage. Engel said both provide solid play, with Krance using his size and positioning well and Van Gilder displaying his athleticism to keep the puck out of the net.
“They’re going to be battling on who is going to be the starting goalie this year,” Engel said. “It’s a good problem to have as a coach — who is going to be the guy when both of them are so similar in different ways?”
At forward, the Warriors bring back their top two scorers. Junior Cole Fenske led the team with 21 points, including 11 goals. Sophomore Jace Fitzgerald had a team-high 13 goals in his first varsity season.
“We’re probably going to start off the season where we left off last year as far as lines go, but that could all change,” Engel said. “That’s hopefully going to be our strong suit — is our forwards — having a couple solid, hardworking lines with one really top-notch scoring line.”
Defensively, the Warriors will be looking to fill the spots left behind by Strohm, Kemp and Randall. Juniors Keegan Gunderson, Chase Margetta and Jake Engebritson and sophomores Carsen Tomesh and Nathan Carroll all saw plenty of playing time last year and will be counted on to be the core of the defensive group.
“We do have quite a bit of returning defensemen. They’re young, but now we need to figure out who is going to be the leader back there,” Engel said. “We are young, that may be our weak point, but they all had good playing opportunity last year. They may struggle early on, but I know they’re going to play well, especially by the end of the season.”
In the always tough Big Rivers, it’s difficult to measure the success of the team, especially when looking at the size of the schools in the conference. Engel said the development of a second division for the postseason can really help in keeping kids focused through the ups and downs of the conference season, knowing come playoff time they can show what they are capable of.
With last year’s postseason run and a number of players returning, the Warriors have the confidence — should the season go on as hoped — to replicate last year’s playoff push.
“We’re obviously looking to make the same run we had last year,” senior forward Bryce Brettingen said. “We definitely have the potential. The players coming back are going to have a big leadership role with a couple new guys we have, teaching them how to have the mentality and work ethic to do what we did last year.
“Last year we didn’t have the best seed but we overcame a lot of stuff, had a lot of motivation as a team and was able to pull it off.”