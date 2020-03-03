When the Rice Lake Warriors lost to Chippewa Falls 10-0 in Big Rivers hockey in late January, they fell to 4-11-1. The Warriors had reached a folding point or a turning point.
“That loss was a turning point. We made some changes and had a heart to heart meeting,” said Warrior head coach Josh Engel.
The Warriors went on a three-game winning streak, and now take another three-game winning streak to the state tournament at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
It’s only the third state trip for Rice Lake in 48 years of state tourneys. The Warriors went 1-1 in both 1980 and 2009.
In Wisconsin high school’s first season of two-division tournament hockey, the Warriors play St. Mary’s Springs Academy of Fond du Lac in the Division 2 first semifinal this Thursday at 10 a.m.
While St. Mary’s Springs (22-3-2) received the top state seeding, the Warriors are No. 4 with their 11-13-1 record, the only losing record among the four state teams that also includes No. 2 Northland Pines (24-3) and No. 3 Somerset (15-11-1).
That sub-.500 record doesn’t concern Engel or his team in the first week in March. The Warriors have won six of their past eight games.
“We’re peaking right now. It’s perfect timing, and we love being the underdog. It’s fuel for the fire,” said Engel, whose team shocked Hayward 7-2 in Saturday’s sectional title game in Superior.
That peaking encompasses all phases of the game, including a hot goaltender in junior Griffin Van Gilder. Though Van Gilder has a 4.09 goals-against average for the season, his GAA for the three playoff wins is 1.00, with a saves percentage of .962.
The Warriors have only allowed three goals in the three playoff wins.
Rice Lake’s offense has also picked up. The Warriors were shut out six times through that loss to Chippewa Falls while struggling to put the puck in the net, even to get a decent number of shots on goal.
But the shots have increased dramatically, and scoring is up, evidenced by Saturday’s seven goals against a defensive-minded Hayward squad.
“Seven goals. That’s crazy, isn’t it, after those 2-2 and 2-1 games against Hayward,” said Engel.
The 2-2 overtime with Hayward in December, and a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in January, again in overtime, gave the Warriors confidence going into Saturday’s sectional title game.
“It’s a rivalry against a Hayward team we have to beat in the postseason if we have hopes of getting to state,” Engel said quite prophetically after the 2-2 tie in December.
Fuel for the new offense has come from several areas, including the play of sophomore forward Cole Fenske, named Playoff Player of the Week by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.
Fenske leads the team with 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists. Five of those goals have come in the playoffs.
Freshman Jace Fitzgerald, on the opposite wing of Fenske on a line centered by senior Ben Kemp, is second in scoring with 14 goals and seven assists for 21 points.
Engel said another key has been the recent play of the third line of Mason Ewert, Mason Roux and Tristan Scheurer, all juniors. It allowed Rice Lake to roll out three lines against Hayward, which for the most part was going with two.
The Warriors have a formidable first round state opponent in St. Mary’s Springs, which has won seven of its past eight games. The Ledgers have not allowed a goal in three playoff wins, and freshman goalie Hayden Rising has seven shutouts on the season.
“Their best defense is a good offense," Engel said. "They are fast, and have a couple of guns from the point. They are going to be a tough opponent."
But the Warrior coach is confident that his skaters can test Rising more than the average of 19 shots per game he has seen this season.
“We’re not going to be nervous. We will be mentally ready for this game,” said Engel.
Though St. Mary’s Springs is the No. 1 ranked team this season in Division 2, and the Warriors are unranked, the two teams’ one common opponent suggests they may be closer in competition than records and rankings suggest.
St. Mary’s defeated Kettle Moraine Co-op twice by only one goal. Rice Lake lost to Kettle Moraine, 5-3, in a January tournament.
“We aren’t the same team as we were then,” said Engel, whose squad was 3-8-1 after that loss.
Rising boasts a 1.69 GAA, while his teammates have scored an average of nearly six goals per game. The leading scorers are smallish junior Brady Welch with 35 goals and 44 assists for an impressive 79 points, and junior defenseman Noah Pickert with 52 points (18-34) and senior forward Michael Huettl with 48 points (2325).
Thursday morning’s winner faces the winner of Northland Pines vs. Somerset in Saturday’s championship game at 9:30 a.m.