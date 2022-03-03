MADISON — After falling behind, there was no faltering from the Rice Lake boys hockey team as the Warriors scored three answered goals to top Lakeland Union 3-1 in Thursday's Division 2 state semifinal at Veterans Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Lakeland got on the scoreboard five minutes into the game but Rice Lake tied it back up to close the first and then added a goal apiece in the second and third periods to reach Saturday's state championship game.
"They’re relentless," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said of his team. "They come out and compete. Even when the other team gets the first goal they’re fighters, they come back and they’re ready to play."
The top-seeded Warriors (17-6) will play No. 2 St. Mary's Springs Academy in the title game with puck drop at 9:30 a.m. The Ledgers defeated Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central in the other semifinal.
It was Adam Timm's score with 1:23 left in the first that evened the score and allowed Rice Lake to settle down during the first intermission. Rice Lake had gone on the power play but just 12 seconds later the Warriors were whistled for a penalty of their own and it was four-on-four. A little more than a minute later the Warriors resettled the offense and a pass up to Timm was deflected where Jace Fitzgerald collected the puck. He tapped it forward to Timm, who maneuvered around a defender and cut in front of the net, where he sent a shot past the goaltender.
"I think we started playing with more confidence after that, it was nice getting that goal before going into the locker room after the first period," Engel said. "After we took a breath in the locker room, we started playing well."
Fitzgerald gave Rice Lake the lead it needed in the second to edge the No. 4 Thunderbirds (17-7). He stole the puck at center ice and had a free lane on the right side. Fitzgerald skated up and sent a shot over the right shoulder of the goalie to put the Warriors up by a score 4:28 into the second.
A major penalty six minutes into the third against Lakeland gave Rice Lake the advantage it needed to close out the win. On the power play Cole Fenske ripped a shot from the outside and into the goal to put the Warriors 3-1 with 9:16 remaining in the game.
"We had a good game, but that first period (was) a little shaky getting the nerves out," Engel said. "It’s been two years since we’ve been back here. Our upperclassmen, they’re hungry to play, and I think some emotions kind of took over in the first period. I thought the second period we settled down, we started playing more our game and we came up with a win."
Lakeland scored its lone goal 5:21 into the contest as Cooper Fink had a one-timer set up centered on the net.
Rice Lake goalie Ian Krance made 23 saves in the game, including five in the final five minutes. The Warriors out shot the Thunderbirds 25-24. Rice Lake also killed all five penalties they had.
The Warriors now turn their attention to Saturday as the team eyes the program's first state title. St. Mary's Springs is the two-time defending champion in Division 2. In each of the Warriors' three previous state tournament appearances they were defeated in the semifinals and Saturday will mark Rice Lake's first state championship game.
"They’re excited, this has been a goal for them for a couple of years now," Engel said. "They got a taste a couple of years ago and now they’re here and they’re excited. It should be a good game."
Rice Lake 3, Lakeland 1
Lakeland;1;0;0;—;1
Rice Lake;1;1;1;—;3
First period: 1, Lakeland, Cooper Fink (JJ Albee), 5:21; 2, Rice Lake, Adam Timm (Jace Fitzgerald), 15:37. Second period: 3, Rice Lake, Fitzgerald, 4:28. Third period: 4, Rice Lake, Cole Fenske (Fitzgerald), 7:46 (pp).
Shots: Lakeland 7-8-9-24, Rice Lake 10-8-7-25. Penalties: Lakeland 2 for 7 mins, Rice Lake 6 for 12 mins. Goalies: Lakeland: Max Maseyasva (22 saves); Rice Lake: Ian Krance (23 saves).