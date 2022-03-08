RICE LAKE — The senior class for the Rice Lake boys hockey team left quite a legacy as they skated off the ice at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the final time in a Warriors jersey with a state championship trophy in hand.
Over their four years the senior class helped Rice Lake improve each year, going from a 4-17 team as freshmen to this year’s state title. The program has only played in the state tournament four times and two of those happened during the seniors’ four years of high school. The group graduates having won three regional titles, two sectional titles, and most impressively, the only state championship the program has ever won.
“They were our leaders on the team,” coach Josh Engel said. “When you have a good group of seniors and skillful seniors, that helps our younger guys. You always want to win it your senior year, so it’s a pretty special moment for those guys.”
There were certainly plenty of underclassmen that made an impact for the state-championship team, but the class of eight seniors provided much of the foundation for this year’s team. Defensively the Warriors were senior laden with Keegan Gunderson, Chase Margetta and Jake Engebritson playing in front of fellow senior Ian Krance in goal. Forwards Cole Fenske and Teagan Scheurer were both captains and among team leaders in points on the season. Forward Caleb Johnson provided key depth and forward James Hulsey was an important part of the team culture, as Engel said it was a pretty special moment to see the team celebrate Hulsey’s first career goal earlier this season.
Collectively the group has played a lot of hockey together and the final time they’d be on the ice together ended with them on top of the mountain.
“This is so special with this group of guys,” Krance said.
“I started playing in the Rice Lake program in eighth grade, it’s so special to finally get this and end our careers like this with this group of guys. I’m so proud of all of us.”
It was a bumpy start to the season for the Warriors starting 2-2 and Engel said a team meeting was held to address some issues. Everyone got on the same page and things started coming together. The Warriors won their final seven games of the year and nine of the last 10. The only loss during that stretch was a competitive game against Division 1 state champion Hudson. Against Division 2 opponents this year the Warriors were 17-0 and during its postseason run Rice Lake outscored its opponents 21-7.
“To watch us grow and develop together and the seniors take leadership, it’s been an awesome thing to watch happen,” Gunderson said.
Fenske named tournament MVP
With a goal apiece in each of the Warriors’ state tournament wins, Fenske was named by Wisconsin Prep Hockey as the Division 2 state tournament Most Valuable Player, voted on by coaches and selected media personnel.
Fenske iced the game with a third-period score in Thursday’s semifinal win and scored what became the game-winning goal on Saturday and he teamed up with Adam Timm for a trick play. He also added an assist as Scheurer put Rice Lake in front to close out the second period of the championship game.
Joining Fenske on the all-tournament first team were Jace Fitzgerald, Nathan Carroll and Krance. On the second team were Timm and Engebritson.
Engel earns coach of the year honors
At Thursday evening’s Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association awards ceremony it was announced that Engel was the recipient of the Bob Johnson Memorial Coach of the Year honor as the seventh-year coach had guided the Warriors to their second trip to state in a span of three years.
With the team returning to Rice Lake from the state tournament, Rice Lake Athletic Director Tim Lipke shared the news with a gym full of Warrior fans. Engel humbly acknowledged he didn’t need to be recognized and take away the spotlight from the players. The award is more of a reflection of the team’s success, he said.
“They don’t give that award to crappy teams, they give it to good teams. The reason I got that award is because of these guys right here,” Engel said pointing to the players.
Capitalizing on opportunities
One of the biggest reasons Rice Lake hoisted the championship trophy Saturday is the Warriors dominated when they were at an advantage and limited their opponents when down a player.
Rice Lake scored seven power play goals during its postseason run and allowed just one. In the two games at the state tournament Rice Lake scored on three of its five opportunities and it didn’t allow a single goal after any of its six penalties. When it mattered most the Warriors were only called for one infraction in the title game and were perfect by scoring on each of its power play chances against St. Mary’s Springs.
Engel said as the team began the postseason it was playing the best it had all year. That continued for five more games and now there’s hardware in the trophy case and memories to last a lifetime.
“We were playing our best hockey when the playoffs hit,” Engel said. “No one was stopping us, nobody.”