RICE LAKE — Season goals for the Rice Lake boys hockey team remain in front of them.
The Warriors completed the regular season with a Big Rivers Conference win against Eau Claire North, a sign they are on the right path as they turn their attention to the Division 2 postseason.
“That was the goal in mind, that we’re playing our best hockey at the end of the season and based off our last game I would say that we’re there,” Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. “We need to tweak a few things but for the most part I would say that was our best game of the season.”
The top-seeded Warriors open the playoffs Thursday at home against No. 8 Chequamegon, a three-win team, looking for a repeat of last year’s run to the state tournament.
“We’re confident going in but we don’t want overlook anybody,” Engel said. “That is a game where I don’t want to see individual mistakes happen throughout the course of the game. It’s staying to our game plan, being selfless and being a good teammate.”
With a win, competition gets tougher quickly in Sectional 1 considering the victor of Thursday’s game plays the winner of Hayward and Amery the following Tuesday. Rice Lake earned close victories against both teams earlier this year, besting Hayward 3-2 in December and Amery 3-1 in January.
Playing their best when it matters gives the Warriors the confidence that they can make a run similar to last year, when they reached the state semis Madison.
“That game we had against North, we played really good,” junior Cole Fenske said, “and I like how we are playing as a team, playing good defensively, playing good offense, and that’s a good start to go into playoffs. I think that is really going to help us.”
Rice Lake is battled-tested, having played talented Division 1 teams in the Big Rivers. They fared rather well considering, going 4-6-1 in conference play.
Now the Warriors will be playing schools of similar size.
“I think we are right where we left off last year at the playoffs,” senior Tristan Scheurer said. “We ended the season good (last season). I think we’ll have another good run this year. It’s looking good. All of our young guys are stepping up right now, so that’s good. All our older players know it’s the end of the year and this is it. I think we’re all going to step up and take a leap this year again.”
Rice Lake looks to show it has the talent and experience to continue to be a force at the Division 2 level.
“We’ve just got to go hard every shift, and do our jobs,” Fenkse said. “We’ve got to do what our systems are, and do what our coaches are telling us to do, and I think we should be fine.”
“It’s going to be good run for us — no doubt,” Scheurer added.
Thursday marks the start of the playoff journey for most local teams, highlighted by a city clash between Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North at Hobbs. Chippewa Falls has to wait until Friday to meet Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
In Division 2’s Sectional 3, Menomonie hosts Black River Falls, RAM travels to West Salem and top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville will battle Viroqua.