MADISON — It’s clear Rice Lake boys hockey’s run to the state tournament has galvanized the area’s hockey following.
The Warrior fan section made that fact abundantly clear, as those clad in light blue and yellow nearly packed the quarter of Madison’s Alliant Energy Center reserved for them.
“Without them, we couldn’t have made it here,” Warriors leading scorer Cole Fenske said.
Unfortunately for the droves of fans who made the trip to the state capital, Rice Lake’s improbable postseason journey came to an abrupt end Thursday in the semifinals. St. Mary’s Springs flexed its offensive muscles as the top-seeded Ledgers bested the Warriors 7-2 in Wisconsin's first ever Division 2 state hockey game.
“Hats off to Springs,” Warriors head coach Josh Engel said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of skill and a lot of speed. It was tough to keep up with, but I’m really proud of this team that we have here in Rice Lake. They’re doing something special.”
St. Mary’s Springs opened the scoring four minutes into the contest when Mitchell Huettl found a cutting Brady Welsch with a pass. Welsch slid between two Rice Lake defenders in the middle of the zone and fired off a wrister from between the circles that beat goalie Griffin Van Gilder.
Just under six minutes later, Dayne Deanovich put the Ledgers up 2-0 on the power play with a wicked shot from the left wing that found the far corner.
St. Mary’s Springs put up two more goals in the second, first on a Welsch breakaway and then a Max VandeSlunt tally off a scrum in front of the net, before the Warriors got on the board. Mason Ewert tapped in a rebound off a shot from Bryce Bettingen with just over two minutes left in the second to erase the Rice Lake goose egg.
Fenske had the Warriors’ second goal to close the game’s scoring, shutting off the running clock after St. Mary’s Springs opened the third with goals from VandeSlunt, Noah Pickart and Cade Sabel.
“They went through that playoff run to get here without getting scored on,” Engel said of the Ledgers. “They pulled their top goalie out toward the end of the game, so we got one on their backup, but even getting a goal, that’s a good accomplishment.”
For the Warriors, the contest came down to lack of possession and opportunities. Rice Lake was limited to one shot in the first period and five in the third, while a pair of power plays helped the Warriors reach seven shots in the second. In all, the Ledgers outshot Rice Lake 30-13.
St. Mary's Springs will play Northland Pines in the title bout Saturday.
Rice Lake was making its third trip all time to the state tournament, with the previous two appearances coming in 1980 and 2009. This year marked the first time the Warriors have made the trip and not won their opening contest.
The Warriors pulled off upsets in the second and third rounds of the playoffs to make it this far.
“This is my fifth season back in Rice Lake,” said Engel, a national champion with the Badgers in 2006. “I knew this group was going to be a special group. I got to watch them grow.”
The Warriors graduate five seniors but return their two leading scorers, Fenske, a sophomore, and freshman Jace Fitzgerald.
“Everybody in there has a mindset that we’re coming back here next year,” Fenske said. “We’re going to get to the ‘ship.”
St. Mary’s Springs 7, Rice Lake 2
Rice Lake 0 1 1 — 2
St. Mary’s Springs 2 2 3 — 7
First period: 1, SMS, Brady Welsch (Mitchell Huettl, Calvin Grass), 13:31; 2, SMS, Dayne Deanovich (Nolan McDermott), 7:45 (pp). Second period: 3, SMS, Welsch (Noah Pickart), 7:45; 4, SMS, Max VandeSlunt (Connor McLaughlin, Pickart), 3:00 (pp); 5, Rice Lake, Mason Ewert (Bryce Brettingen), 2:08. Third period: 6, SMS VandeSlunt (Pickart, Welsch), 1:04; 7, SMS, Pickart (Levi Doering), 4:52; 8, SMS, Cade Sabel, 10:57; 9, Rice Lake, Cole Fenske, 15:05.
Shots on goal: Rice Lake 1-7-5-13; St. Mary’s Springs 12-7-11-30. Penalties: Rice Lake 4 for 8 minutes; St. Mary’s Springs 2 for 4 minutes. Goalies: Rice Lake: Griffin Van Gilder (30 shots, 24 saves), Ian Krance (6 shots, 5 saves); St. Mary’s Springs: Hayden Rising (8 shots, 7 saves), Joey Koleno (5 shots, 4 saves).