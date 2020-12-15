Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls is coming off its first state tournament appearance in 21 years but loses a big piece in last year’s Leader-Telegram all-area player of the year, Isaac Lindstrom. Thankfully for the Cardinals, they return Isaac Frenette, who just as easily could have earned the honor last year after notching 59 points. The Cards also have one of the top goalies in the state in Bridger Fixmer, who posted a 1.59 GAA and .944 save percentage as a sophomore. Seven other double-digit scorers are back in Nick Carlson, Sawyer Bowe, Owen Kirsta, Brady Fixmer, Ben Carlson, AJ Schemenauer and Ben Steinmetz. ... Eau Claire Memorial is under new leadership after the hiring of Mike Collins, the former UW-Eau Claire women’s coach. He inherits a group that finished second in the Big Rivers but fell in the second round of the playoffs to Onalaska/La Crosse. Joe Kelly led the Abes with 49 points last season and started this year with four points vs. Rice Lake. Trevin Kison also notched four points against the Warriors. Carter Olson (34 points), Peyton Platter (31) and Luke Lindsay (20) are all proven scorers as well. ... Eau Claire North is on the young side but still expects to compete in the BRC. Last year was the start of the transition following the departures of Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl. The last member of that line, Joey Koller, has now graduated as well. Caden Sutter leads the returning corps, having notched 17 total points last year. Johan Akervik (18 points) and Tyler Geroux (13) are also coming off double-digit scoring seasons. The Huskies are still waiting to get a chance to open their season. ... Hudson won the league last year, finishing a point ahead of Memorial, and the Raiders are well thought of again this year. They rank No. 2 in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll. The Raiders have a new coach in Davis Drewiske, who inherits a strong building block up front in Sam Ross (39 points) and on the blue line in Max Giblin (36). ... Menomonie lost its top two scorers but has a strong core that includes Sedric Yukel (29 points), Grant Imsande (16) and Tanner Demarce (9). Brigs Richartz has been a dominant force from the blueline so far this season, notching eight points in the first five games. Coach Matt Ellis said the team is looking for a stronger showing in conference play this year. ... Rice Lake returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2009 thanks to the WIAA’s change to two divisions and an upset-heavy playoff run. There’s still plenty of hope in the program since last year’s top two scorers, Cole Fenske (29 points) and Jace Fitzgerald (21) are back and are a junior and sophomore, respectively. On the blueline, the Warriors will turn to the likes of Keegan Gunderson, Chase Margetta, Jake Engebritson, Carsen Tomesh and Nathan Carroll to fill in for graduation losses. Griffin Van Gilder and Ian Krance will compete for time in goal. ... River Falls returns its top two scorers in Tye Kusilek (30 points) and Max Rotsaert (27) after a fifth-place finish in the league. Also back is Ethan Hull, who notched 15 points as just a freshman.
Middle Border
Baldwin-Woodville turns to Bazl Cook (38 points) to lead the offense after the graduation of Zac Holme. He’ll have help from Trenton Veenendaal (31) and Sam Sykora (22). Coach Lucas Trickle said the Blackhawks will need some younger players to step up, but the squad is still shooting for a league title. ... RAM went 3-18-0 last year but has taken a major step forward, already matching last year’s win total. Evan Gustafson is leading the way thus far after dealing with injury last year, notching 11 points in five games. Drew Goettl and Bennett Seelen are close behind with seven points each, while Ben Biskupski has scored three times. The production as a whole is up, considering fellow returner Peyton Mayer led the whole squad in points with 17 in 18 games last season.
Independents
The Northwest Icemen need to replace their top two scorers from last year, when the squad went 10-13-0. Gavin Gordon is the top returning point-producer, having scored 18 points last season, and he’s playing like it thus far this year with eight points in three games. Carter Bickle, Connor Linsmeyer and Samuel Negus have all notched three points thus far, with Negus scoring twice.
— Jack Goods